Christine Walker-Bowman Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of Farmers And Merchants Trust Company

Christine succeeds Kevin Tiber, who has transitioned to focus on his new role as president of Farmers & Merchants Bank. He will remain as an executive officer of FMTC, working with legacy clients and serving in an advisory role. Under Christine's leadership, FMTC will focus on strengthening its digital presence, enhancing client touchpoints, expanding its client base and working with strategic partners to provide additional resources and financial support. She is committed to maintaining FMTC's strong foundation and core values - putting clients first - while modernizing the company's outward presentation to attract new clients and key talent.

"Farmers and Merchants Trust Company has built a legacy of trust and excellence for more than 100 years, and I am honored to step into this role," said Christine Walker-Bowman. "With the support of our legacy executive team, experienced management and dedicated employees, we will be able to provide our above-and-beyond services to even more clients while continuing to modernize our approach and deepen our community presence."

FMTC's executive management team remains a cornerstone of the company's strength and stability. Longstanding leaders such as Sean Miller, Jeff Hahn, Matthew Kimmel and Jay Ferrara bring decades of experience and dedication to serving clients. In addition, FMTC has expanded its staff in the Santa Barbara offices to include regional manager, senior vice president, Tory Milazzo. Their expertise and commitment ensure that FMTC remains a trusted financial partner, whether navigating complex real estate transactions, administering large family estates, or investing strategically to preserve wealth for future generations.

"Christine's appointment as chief operating officer of Farmers and Merchants Trust Company marks a proud moment for our family and the future of our company," said Daniel K. Walker, chairman and president of FMTC. "As a fifth-generation Walker in our family's legacy of financial services, Christine reinforces our unwavering commitment to the communities and individuals we serve. Her decades of experience, honest leadership and forward-thinking vision will help ensure that our tradition of integrity, service and innovation continues to flourish while protecting the financial legacies of the families who place their trust in us. I'm honored to support Christine as she begins this new chapter."

This appointment signals a renewed focus on visibility and engagement as FMTC continues to strengthen ties within the community. For more information, visit .

About Farmers and Merchants Trust Company

Founded in 1920, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company (FMTC) is the oldest continuously operating trust company in California, built on a deep commitment to protecting and growing the financial legacies of the families it serves. For over a century, FMTC has served generations with integrity, honesty and personalized service, ensuring that its tradition of trusted guidance, community connection and forward-thinking vision continues to flourish for generations to come. With $6.5 billion in assets under management, FMTC specializes in full-service personal trust management and professional investment management, offering customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of individuals, families, non-profits and businesses. While larger financial institutions rely on impersonal virtual models, FMTC prioritizes building lasting, personal relationships through real people, just as it's done for over a century.

