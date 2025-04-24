Nexustek Expands Secure By Design Solutions To Accelerate Innovation In Life Sciences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In today's increasingly competitive environment, Life Sciences leaders face mounting pressure to improve time-to-market, optimize clinical development efforts, and safeguard sensitive data-often while managing complex, global regulations. NexusTek's dedicated portfolio offerings are purpose-built to meet these challenges, delivering the hybrid infrastructure, AI-powered insights, and security-driven approach needed to reduce risk and enable transformative outcomes.

"It's no longer just a conversation about cloud or cybersecurity," said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek. "Life Sciences organizations need a strategic partner who understands where infrastructure, data, and compliance converge. From the boardroom to the lab, our Secure by Design IT Solutions provide the foundation and expert guidance required to drive sustained value across the product lifecycle."

NexusTek Life Sciences Secure by Design IT Solutions are fine-tuned to support critical industry-specific use cases-from early discovery and clinical trials to regulatory approval and commercialization. With deep domain expertise and technologies aligned to HIPAA, GDPR, and FDA principles, NexusTek implements and manages compliant IT solutions that modernize infrastructure, strengthen resilience, and enable operational readiness. NexusTek teams also undergo rigorous training in regulatory frameworks and quality assurance through certified cGxP programs-ensuring systems, services, and data consistently meet the latest Life Sciences standards.

"The pace of innovation is only accelerating," added Jay Cuthrell, CPO at NexusTek. "Our industry insights, technical expertise, and ability to scale help customers move faster and focus on what truly matters-improving product delivery."

For more information on NexusTek Life Sciences Secure by Design IT Solutions, visit nexustek.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technology and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address your business challenges and support your long-term success.

NexusTek Contact:

Pavle Majerle

NexusTek

(877) 470-0401

[email protected]

SOURCE NexusTek