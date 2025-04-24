Levy Konigsberg Announces The Filing Of 85 Maryland Juvenile Detention Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Bringing Total Number To 650 Since 2023

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized law firm Levy Konigsberg announced today that it has now filed lawsuits on behalf of more than 650 individuals who suffered sexual abuse as children while confined in Maryland's juvenile detention facilities. This total includes 85 survivors whose cases were filed today, along with complaints Levy Konigsberg has previously filed on behalf of hundreds of other victims in waves of lawsuits. The cases, brought forward by attorneys Jerome Block and Clark Binkley, have exposed rampant, institutionalized sexual abuse in the Maryland juvenile system.

This latest filing represents a continued effort to hold the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) accountable for decades of systemic failure to protect vulnerable youth. The lawsuits describe disturbing patterns of abuse, highlighting the state's inability-or unwillingness-to stop a culture of sexual misconduct that spanned a dozen state-run facilities over multiple generations.

According to the complaints, these institutions fostered an environment where predatory staff, unchecked violence, and widespread neglect were allowed to thrive. Despite public investigations and repeated warnings, meaningful oversight and reform were severely lacking-leaving countless children exposed to trauma and exploitation.

These lawsuits have been filed under the Maryland Child Victims Act (CVA), a landmark law passed in 2023 that eliminated the civil statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Many of the plaintiffs were abused decades ago, but only now have the legal opportunity to seek justice. However, new legislative developments have raised serious concerns among survivors and advocates, as recent amendments threaten to reduce compensation and shorten the window to file claims.

In commenting on the latest legal filings, Jerome Block, Partner at Levy Konigsberg, stated:

"It is both appalling and disappointing to our clients that the State of Maryland has refused to take any responsibility for this horrific sexual abuse. Instead of supporting survivors, the State has callously attempted to revoke vested rights provided by the Maryland Child Victims Act. These survivors will not be ignored, they will not be silenced, and they will now allow unconstitutional tort reform efforts stop them from obtaining full justice and accountability."

Levy Konigsberg has become a leading national voice in the fight for justice on behalf of survivors of childhood sexual abuse. The firm has filed hundreds of similar cases across the country and was among the first to pursue claims under the Maryland CVA related specifically to the abuse within the state's juvenile justice system.

Levy Konigsberg's efforts have been featured by major media outlets, including The Baltimore Sun, The Associated Press, and multiple Baltimore television stations, with coverage focusing on key facilities such as Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School, Cheltenham Youth Detention Center, and Thomas J.S. Waxter Children's Center.

Media Inquiries & Contact Information:

Reporters and journalists seeking interviews or additional information are encouraged to contact Attorney Jerome Block via the firm's contact page:

or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Levy Konigsberg

