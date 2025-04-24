Straightaway Tire & Auto Launches SAFE Fund To Support Employees During Hardships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Straightaway is uniquely focused on retaining & growing the talented team members within the brands & shops that it acquires. The SAFE Fund represents a significant investment toward further realizing this goal, offering assistance for a wide range of hardships, including housing emergencies, major vehicle repairs, medical expenses, and educational pursuits not covered by employer funding.

"Our culture here at Straightaway Tire & Auto starts with the belief that our front-line team members are the most important people in this organization," said John Teddy, chief executive officer of Straightaway. "Creating this resource to largely support our front-line team comes from a very simple point of view that if we do the right thing & take care of our people, they will in turn do the right thing and take care of our customers & communities."

The SAFE Fund is distinctive in its inclusive eligibility criteria and governance structure. Current employees, their family members, and even former employees who left in good standing within the past 12 months can apply for assistance. The program's board features representatives from each of Straightaway's five founding brands alongside platform leadership, ensuring fair and balanced decision-making across the platform's diverse locations.

Funding for the program comes from a combination of Straightaway funding, vendor sponsorships, and voluntary employee donations. The list of current vendor sponsors can be found on the SAFE website, and the company further welcomes donations from any interested parties with a simple online payment process that can also be accessed on the website.

"We created the SAFE Foundation to invite participation from a wide range of partners who share our belief that supporting people during times of hardship is simply the right thing to do," said Cameron Chernikow, chief customer officer & president of the SAFE board. "As we launch the SAFE Fund, we're especially highlighting to our vendor community in particular how meaningful this initiative is to us and that this is an important part of doing business with Straightaway, and we're incredibly thankful and encouraged by the support we've received thus far."

Straightaway has established a transparent application process to ensure equitable distribution of funds to those in need. The program also features a unique charitable component, offering a 2:1 match (up to $5,000) for employee-led fundraising efforts supporting team members in need.

