SUPER Safety Day Returns April 24-28, 2025

2025-04-24 12:16:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUPER Safety Day brings vital safety resources and prevention materials directly to families in a fun, approachable way-making it a perfect time to shop smart and stay safe. Shoppers can make a $5 donation to NCMEC and receive $5 off a purchase of $35 or more. A small donation with a huge impact in the mission to protect missing and exploited children.

Since 2010, Old Navy and NCMEC have partnered to promote child safety awareness while raising critical funds to support NCMEC's life-saving work. During SUPER Safety Day, families can pick up free Child ID kits and learn simple, effective steps to help keep kids safe-right in the comfort of Old Navy's vibrant, family-friendly stores.

To learn more about Old Navy SUPER Safety Day visit:

SOURCE The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

