SUPER Safety Day Returns April 24-28, 2025
Since 2010, Old Navy and NCMEC have partnered to promote child safety awareness while raising critical funds to support NCMEC's life-saving work. During SUPER Safety Day, families can pick up free Child ID kits and learn simple, effective steps to help keep kids safe-right in the comfort of Old Navy's vibrant, family-friendly stores.
To learn more about Old Navy SUPER Safety Day visit:
