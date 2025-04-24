Zimperium Recognized As The Leader In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm For In-App Protection By QKS Group

Zimperium's Advanced Security Expertise, Integration of AI-driven Threat Protection, and Continuous Innovation Led to the Company's Top Standing within the Matrix





The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors Zimperium, with its comprehensive technology for In-App Protection, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Zimperium as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix TM: In-App Protection, 2025 .

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at QKS Group , states, "Zimperium MAPS delivers a robust, end-to-end mobile application security by combining advanced threat detection, runtime protection, and DevSecOps integration in a single platform. Its flexible app shielding options and real-time threat intelligence helps organizations to secure mobile apps without disrupting development cycles". "This comprehensive approach makes Zimperium a preferred choice for securing mobile-first businesses across regulated industries." adds Ayush.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the In-App Protection providers in the form of the SPARK MatrixTM. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation,and market positions.

"Zimperium's recognition as the leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM for In-App Protection reinforces the critical need for continuous, embedded security throughout the entire app lifecycle," said Krishna Vishnubhotla, Vice President of Product Strategy at Zimperium. "Our AI-powered protection is purpose-built for mobile, automatically defending against reverse engineering, app tampering, and on-device threats-without impacting release cycles. The ability to update in-app threat detection and response over the air is a key differentiator, enabling organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain persistent protection."

In addition to being recognized for its advanced AI-driven capabilities-including application hardening, runtime application self-protection (RASP), cryptographic key protection, and fraud prevention-Zimperium is positioned as an industry leader for making these protections practical, scalable, and easy to maintain . Teams can choose between source-code and binary-level security to align security with risk. Over-the-air updates to detections and on-device responses eliminate the need for security patches and stay ahead of evolving threats. This balance of cutting-edge security and operational simplicity is what sets Zimperium apart.

For more information about Zimperium, visit Here SPARK MatrixTM: In-App Protection, Q1 202 5

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile environments, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and mobile devices, leveraging AI-driven, autonomous mobile security to counter evolving threats including mobile-targeted phishing (mishing), mobile malware, mobile app vulnerabilities and compromise, as well as zero-day mobile threats. As cybercriminals adopt a mobile-first attack strategy, Zimperium helps organizations stay ahead with proactive, unmatched protection of the mobile apps that run your business and the mobile devices relied upon by your employees. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic

Media Contact

Sena McGrand

ICR for Zimperium

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimperium

