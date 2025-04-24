AB KN Energies Clarifying Information

AB KN Energies 2024 Management Report together with the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The Management Report also includes the Report on Remuneration and the Sustainability Report.AB KN Energies Remuneration Report.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.