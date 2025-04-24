Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AB KN Energies Clarifying Information


2025-04-24 12:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB KN Energies corrects a technical mistake in the Remuneration Report. The tables "Remuneration of the Supervisory Council" and "Remuneration of the Board of the Company" on page 48 have been corrected.

  • AB KN Energies 2024 Management Report together with the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The Management Report also includes the Report on Remuneration and the Sustainability Report.
  • AB KN Energies Remuneration Report.


    Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 682 36616


    • Annex 1 - Management Report 2024
    • Annex 2 - Remuneration Report

