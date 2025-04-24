Yachting: M3 Launches The Global Summit For A Sustainable Future From Monaco

MONACO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first edition of the 'World Yachting Summit' was held in Monaco, an event that marked a turning point for the yachting sector. Conceived by M3, a Monaco-based marine consultancy firm, and by the luxury developer Omniyat from Dubai, the event brought together experts and stakeholders from twenty different countries, consolidating Monaco's role as the“Capital of Advanced Yachting.”

José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3, described the Summit as“an extraordinary initiative” that“generated enthusiasm,” and“leaves a lasting impression on the yachting industry”, highlighting how the feedback received confirmed the commercial and strategic potential of the event. Inspired by international models such as COP or the Davos Forum, the event brought together designers, authorities, regulators, public officials, and innovators in an ongoing dialogue on the future of the sector.

Over the course of three days, there were 19 panels and 8“Inspiration Talks” that touched on fundamental topics such as tourism, market evolution, ecological transition, and the impact of new technologies. The event also engaged adjacent sectors - from wealth management to luxury real estate, from watchmaking to private aviation - offering a cross-sectoral vision of tomorrow's yachting.

The opening address was entrusted to Jean-Claude Biver, a leading figure in the watchmaking world, known for reviving brands such as Blancpain and Hublot. His message was clear: innovation means being first, unique, and different. Using examples from his own experience, such as the use of carbon or the invention of scratch-resistant gold alloys, he invited the audience to“stay connected to the future” and to listen to the new generations, reminding them that“making mistakes allows us to learn.”

The second day featured Giovanna Vitelli, Chair of the Azimut Benetti Group, followed by a discussion with key figures such as Espen Oeino, Dan Lenard, Michael Breman, and Patrick Coote. It emerged that the industry must undergo a true cultural revolution, both to respond to growing criticism regarding its misalignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, and to connect with the new values of emerging clientele. Various paths were explored, summarized in an alternative interpretation of the acronym SMART: Sustainable, Modern, Attractive, Resourceful, Transformative.

Olivier Wenden, Vice President of the Prince Albert II Foundation, expressed in no uncertain terms what is at stake:“It's not the future of the planet that is at stake, but that of humanity itself. We are at a turning point.” His message was echoed in other speeches that called for a move from passive compliance to active climate leadership. Victorien Erussard, founder of Energy Observer, recounted the journey of his zero-emission lab-vessel around the world as a concrete symbol of what can be achieved.

Alongside sustainability, the Summit also emphasized the need for modernization. This includes more transparency, digitalization, and the development of yachting destinations that meet the expectations of new generations. These must be spaces of experience and meaning, where craftsmanship, simplicity, and accessibility redefine the very concept of luxury without ostentation. Another strong theme was that of storytelling. Better communicating the economic and social value of yachting is crucial, also to attract new professionals to a sector that needs qualified crews and skilled workers. Investing in education and promoting ocean culture from childhood thus becomes a transformative strategy.

The closing session took on a tone of conscious realism. Albert Manzone, of the Société des Bains de Mer, recalled that Monaco's resilience comes from a combination of political stability, favorable taxation, and quality of life - a model that could also serve the yachting industry. The prevailing feeling was described as“cautious optimism”: growth is possible, but it requires adaptation, simplification, and an awareness of new demands.

In a world marked by recurring crises and shifting global balances, yachting can continue to thrive - provided it evolves. As Bernard d'Alessandri of the Yacht Club de Monaco concluded,“When we are at sea, we are guests in a world that is not our own.” A reminder of humility and respect that could guide the entire industry toward a more conscious future.

The next appointment is already set: on September 21 and 22, the fifth edition of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous will take place, bringing together more than 250 professionals to discuss the sustainable evolution of port infrastructure.

