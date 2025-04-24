A&D Medical Unveils Trailblazing Blood Pressure Monitors For May Measurement Month: Precision In Every Measurement

Precision Check Pro Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor UA-910BLE

This initiative underscores the urgent need for precise and accessible blood pressure monitoring solutions available for patients to track at home.

- Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical BusinessANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National May Measurement Month is celebrated annually as a global campaign led by the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) to raise awareness about the importance of regular blood pressure checks. This initiative highlights the critical need for accurate and accessible monitoring solutions, especially since hypertension affects an estimated 1.28 billion adults worldwide, with many unaware of their condition. Regular monitoring is essential to manage and prevent the serious health risks associated with high blood pressure.In celebration of May Measurement Month, A&D Medical proudly introduces Precision Check, a trailblazing line of blood pressure monitors for users who want clinical-grade accuracy, smart features, and reliability. With nearly 50 years of expertise in blood pressure monitoring, A&D Medical developed Precision Check with innovative features to prioritize accuracy and simplicity. Our exclusive Precision Check technology ensures reliable results, giving you peace of mind with every measurement."We're excited to introduce our Precision Check models of blood pressure monitors for users who want Clinical Grade Accuracy, smart features, and reliability. A&D Medical offers the broadest range of blood pressure monitors for use in clinical settings that drives advancement of technology in the home. We prioritize superior accuracy and quality for all our vital sign monitors," said Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business.A&D Medical: Your Partner in HealthFor almost 50 years, A&D Medical has been a trusted name in health monitoring. Known for quality and reliability, products are recommended by healthcare professionals worldwide. A&D Medical is here to help provide the best tools for patients to measure their health. Since day one, A&D Medical has been dedicated to creating high-quality health monitoring devices. Expertise in precision health monitoring devices means products can be trusted to be accurate and reliable.Clinical-Grade Accuracy at HomeA&D Medical designs products for clinical settings, where precision is everything. That same level of accuracy is brought to patients for monitoring at home. Blood pressure monitors are always clinically validated, making them a trusted choice for managing hypertension.Built to LastWhen it comes to patients' health monitoring, reliable devices are essential. A&D Medical products are designed to perform consistently, day after day. This means fewer hassles and more peace of mind for healthcare providers and patients. Crafted with high-quality materials and subjected to rigorous testing, A&D Medical monitors ensure long-lasting durability and precision, proven by an extended 5-year warranty.Empowering Your Health JourneyAt A&D Medical, the belief is that knowledge is power. Reliable and precise health monitoring tools, combined with the highly rated Heart Track app, help make informed decisions about well-being. A&D Medical is committed to enhancing lives, not just through products, but also through excellent customer service.Innovating for the FutureLooking ahead, A&D Medical is focused on continuing to innovate in health monitoring technology. With a passion for precision, A&D Medical is committed to creating products that can bring even more precise results into the home, ensuring the tools needed to live a healthier, more informed life are available.Experience unparalleled precision with A&D Medical's Precision Check products, setting the standard in home blood pressure monitoring. State-of-the-art devices ensure consistent and accurate results, providing unmatched peace of mind. Precision Check models are expertly engineered with exclusive features to address common causes of inaccuracy and variations in measurements. From advanced environmental temperature surveillance to proactive cuff issue detection, technology is designed to instill confidence in every blood pressure reading. Count on Precision Check for the ultimate home monitoring experience with exclusive accuracy-enhancing features.A&D Medical's Precision Check ModelsPrecision Check Pro BluetoothNext Generation Multi User Bluetoothblood pressure monitor with an enhanced suite of cutting-edge features, delivering unparalleled Clinical Grade Accuracy and consistently reliable measurements.Cuff Leak Detection: Precision Check utilizes innovative technology to confirm the cuff is properly sealed and free of leaks. A quick, one button test verifies cuff integrity, ensuring accurate and consistent results.Advanced, customizable averaging protocols: Healthcare professionals recommend averaging three consecutive blood pressure measurements for more consistent results. Precision Check includes programmable TriCheckTM allowing for customization of rest periods before and between measurements to easily follow doctor's recommendations in the comfort of your home.Pressure Verification: Precision Check employs advanced pressure verification technology with a dual-sensor system to ensure pressure accuracy. A simple one-button check verifies proper calibration, guaranteeing consistent and precise blood pressure measurements.Environmental Temperature Surveillance: Environmental factors, such as temperature can have a big impact on blood pressure measurements. Precision Check Pro displays the temperature to provide additional insight into changes in your blood pressure measurements.Precision Check BluetoothAdvanced Multi-user Bluetoothblood pressure monitor with a suite of cutting-edge features that deliver Clinical Grade Accuracy and reliable measurements every time.Cuff Leak Detection: Precision Check utilizes innovative technology to confirm the cuff is properly sealed and free of leaks. A quick, one button test verifies cuff integrity, ensuring accurate and consistent results.Advanced, customizable averaging protocols: Healthcare professionals recommend averaging three consecutive blood pressure measurements for more consistent results. Precision Check includes programmable TriCheckTM allowing for customization of rest periods before and between measurements to easily follow doctor's recommendations in the comfort of your home.The A&D Heart Track App is the ultimate health management app designed by hypertension experts to aid in your health and wellness journey. It offers a streamlined experience that puts health metrics in the palm of your hand. Store unlimited readings and trends in the app, share data with healthcare professionals or loved ones, and more. Available FREE on Apple and Google Play stores.About A&D MedicalWith over 50 years of experience, A&D Medical is a pioneer in blood pressure monitoring, with products spanning use in doctors' offices and the home. Trusted for clinical grade accuracy and proven reliability, we prioritize patient outcomes with high-quality, easy to use devices. A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment a global manufacturer of measurement equipment with operations across Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America.

