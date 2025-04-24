‘We Trust PM Modi Will Take Tough Action’: RML Doctors Protest Pakistan-Backed Terror

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) After the terror attack in Pahalgam, anger and grief are palpable across the country. Protests erupted at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where people gathered to demonstrate against Pakistan on Thursday. While some arrived for a candlelight march, others showed up in different ways to register their protest.

Doctors from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital - including resident doctors, medical staff, and nurses - gathered in large numbers to hold a candlelight march. They marched in solidarity to condemn Pakistan's "cowardly" terror attack and send a strong message to the world:“We will not be afraid.”

The participants expressed outrage over the deliberate targeting of unarmed tourists. They said that this brutal act - where innocent people were shot at point-blank range - cannot be tolerated. The group also appealed to the Indian government to take strong and immediate action to eliminate the terrorists involved.

Talking to IANS, Dr. Manoj Kumar Jha, Additional Medical Superintendent, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said,“All of us - doctors, nurses, and staff - have gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the attack that took place in Pahalgam. We express our condolences to the families of the 28 people killed and have gathered here to pay tribute.”

“We fully trust our country's leadership, especially after what the Prime Minister has said on this issue. In previous incidents, too, the Prime Minister has taken strong steps. We are confident that once again, strict action will be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future,” he added.

Dr. Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent, RML Hospital told IANS:“We are here at Jantar Mantar today to protest the incident that took place in Pahalgam. Our message is: May God give wisdom to everyone. There is only one God for all. Those who think that they were created by a different God, they don't truly believe in the one above. They think only their God could have created them and not others-that is flawed thinking. We believe that the one above created everyone equally. Why can't they understand this? Why do they (Pakistan) behave this way to prove their importance, creating situations in a beautiful state like Kashmir without caring about their own people?”

“After hearing what the Prime Minister has said about terrorism, we want him to take strict action so that the perpetrators of this act know what consequences await them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the march concluded with candles lit in memory of the victims and a call for justice against those behind the attack.