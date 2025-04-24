Punjab Constitutes Appellate Authority For Cancelled Industrial Plots

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 24 (IANS) In a step aimed at facilitating industrialists, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday gave its consent to constitute an appellate authority for cancelled plots of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

A spokesman for the Chief Minister's Office said the Cabinet gave consent to constitute an appellate authority for the plots cancelled due to various reasons.

The appellate mechanism will address the long-pending cases of allottees and also address the demands of various associations. It will also decrease the litigations among the government, PSIEC, and allottees.

This policy will take effect from the date of notification by the Department of Industries and Commerce, with a deadline of September 30 for appeals related to existing cancellations or six months from the date of cancellation for fresh cases. It aims to establish a structured, transparent, and efficient mechanism for filing, reviewing, and deciding appeals against the cancellation of plots by the PSIEC, ensuring compliance with legal principles, including Audi Alteram Partem (right to be heard), and fostering stakeholder confidence.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the guidelines of the "Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme".

The spokesperson said under the scheme, the funds have been provided for important local everyday development needs in the districts. An allocation of Rs 585 crore has been made under the scheme in this fiscal, and these funds will be administered by the Deputy Commissioners and will be spent based on the recommendations of the MLAs, community organisations, citizen groups, and public-spirited citizens.

The works recommended or proposed will be approved as per the guidelines of the scheme. This approval will be given by the district-level committee constituted under the chairpersonship of the Deputy Commissioner, with the concurrence of the minister in-charge for the district, as appointed by the Chief Minister.

In a major investor-friendly initiative, the Cabinet gave approval to third-party certification or self-certification for the approval of building plans of factories. As per the Factory Act of 1948, the building plan of any factory was approved as per the building bylaws and the Factory Act. Due to this process, a lot of time, money, and energy were wasted in the approval process. When any factory is established outside the municipal area then the Labour Department passes these plans. In order to streamline the process, the Cabinet gave nod to introduce the provision of third-party certification or self-certification, as per which the building plans can be approved by architects in consonance with the building bylaws. These plans will be further approved by the Labour Department.