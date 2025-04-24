Prizepicks Teams Up With The San Francisco Giants As Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner

Partnership includes prominent signage throughout Oracle Park, Fan Activations and More

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that it has been named the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the San Francisco Giants. The new partnership strengthens the DFS leader's presence in professional baseball and features digital and in-park activations at Oracle Park.

"We are thrilled to team up with a legendary organization like the San Francisco Giants," said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks. "PrizePicks is committed to bringing unique experiences to our players around the country and is excited to strengthen our connection with baseball fans in San Francisco and across the United States."

As part of the multi-year partnership, PrizePicks branding will be showcased prominently throughout Oracle Park with rotating signage behind home plate and LED signage on each baseline. PrizePicks logos will be featured across the K-Counter in right field, creating an interactive experience for fans in the ballpark. Fans seated on top of the right field wall near the strikeout counter will have the opportunity to flip over the PrizePicks branded signs, revealing a "K" for each strikeout earned by a Giants pitcher.

When Giants pitchers combine for 12 strikeouts in a home game, fans can participate in a text-to-enter promotion with the chance to win a $12,000 free PrizePicks lineup and tickets to a future Giants game at Oracle Park.

"The Giants are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the fan experience," said Jason Pearl, Chief Revenue Officer at the San Francisco Giants. "Partnering with PrizePicks provides our fans with new ways to engage with us and deepen their connection to both the Giants and baseball."

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into responsible gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the NCPG for its responsible gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information visit, .

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. Download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit .

About San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 142-year-old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 69 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music's biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.

