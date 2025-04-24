Blue Zonestm Health Hosts Free Community Events To Inform And Inspire A Lifetime Of Healthy Living

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Health , a primary care model proven to improve patient health outcomes by treating the whole person, announces special events in May 2025 in San Diego, the Inland Empire, and Orange and Los Angeles Counties featuring keynote speaker Dan Buettner, Jr. Buettner is the Chief Development Officer at Blue Zones, the global leader in producing evidence-based insights about the culture, people, and lifestyles of regions where longevity and happiness persist at unusually high rates with low rates of chronic disease. Their work and solutions were featured in Netflix's Emmy® Award-winning docuseries, "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones".

The event series, "Join Blue Zones Health on Living Better, Longer," kicks off May 5 and runs through May 9, 2025. Find full event details, including dates, times, locations, and full agenda at bluezoneshealth/speaker-series. These local events are free and open to the public with advanced registration.

Events:



Monday, May 5th at Loyola Marymount University

Tuesday, May 6th at San Diego State University

Wednesday, May 7th at the University of Redlands Friday, May 9th at the Tustin Community Center

Attendees will be able to:



Mix and mingle with others who share an interest in health and well-being, including advocates in their community

Meet civic leaders to discuss becoming the next Blue Zones Community® Learn how to get a personalized care plan through a Blue Zones Health provider

"California has always led the way for healthy living but there is an opportunity to provide more support for people who want to pursue their healthiest, happiest lives," said Ben Quirk, CEO of Blue Zones Health. "We're grateful to have Dan Buettner, Jr. provide a powerful, life changing message at these free events across Southern California and see this as a real opportunity to bring people together to make health and well-being a priority in their community."

About Blue Zones Health

Blue Zones Health blends the science of longevity with modern healthcare. We deliver personalized primary care that draws on proven principles from the blue zones regions around the world-where people live exceptionally long and happy lives. Our providers focus on treating the whole person by addressing nutrition, moving naturally, downshifting, and staying connected with community before resorting to medications and surgery. Blue Zones Health's care delivery model treats the underlying cause of disease among our patients and generates some of the highest satisfaction scores in the market. We use the Blue Zones Power 9 ® principles to enhance the quality of life through nudges that lead to healthy lifestyle changes and improve one's surroundings. As a result, we are empowering our patients and members to live better and longer. For more information about Blue Zones Health visit, bluezoneshealth.

About Blue Zones, LLC

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in blue zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and Blue Zones Kitchen-all published by National Geographic books. A hit docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, was released on Netflix in 2023. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.

About Dan Buettner Jr., JD

Danny Buettner, son of Blue Zones author and founder Dan Buettner, is currently a Blue Zones Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer. Danny is the perfect expert to showcase the nine common lifestyle habits that connect the blue zones together in longevity and health. These nine habits could add a decade or more of quality life to the average American, all through a science-backed blueprint. As the Blue Zones Project expert, Danny works directly with communities who want to bring the life-changing benefits of Blue Zones to their communities.

Dan's unique perspective on the Blue Zones message is perfect for community champions looking for an emphasis on the ROI of sustainable operating models, inspiring local awareness, and unlocking the power of courageous service.

SOURCE Blue Zones Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED