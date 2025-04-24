Westexec Advisors Further Deepens Global Technology And Cyber Policy Expertise, Welcomes Laura Galante As Principal

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WestExec Advisors is pleased to announce that Laura Galante , former Director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center and Intelligence Community Cyber Executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, has been named a Principal of the firm. An esteemed expert in national security, cyber intelligence, and the intersection of technology and policy, she will work with clients navigating the most complex and critical security challenges in an increasingly interconnected and digital world.

Laura is widely recognized for her pioneering work in cyber threat intelligence and cyber defense. During her tenure at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, from 2022 to 2025, she was responsible for coordinating the Intelligence Community's response to major cyber incidents, including Chinese cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure and significant ransomware attacks on the healthcare sector. As the Intelligence Community's principal cyber advisor, Laura's leadership was integral to strengthening cybersecurity defenses across the U.S. government and those of its allies and partners. Prior to her government service, she served as the Director of Global Intelligence at Mandiant (formerly FireEye), where she led teams that identified and attributed several high-profile cyberattacks. Her expertise in cyber operations, defense, and intelligence makes her an invaluable resource to firms across multiple sectors. She holds a B.A. in Foreign Affairs and Italian from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the Catholic University of America.

We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the WestExec team," said Nitin K. Chadda , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors. "Her extraordinary expertise in cybersecurity and national security technology policy will strengthen our ability to help clients working to advance their commercial enterprise while navigating the most pressing global security challenges. As the digital world becomes increasingly threatened, her leadership and experience across both the private sector and government will be indispensable in guiding our clients through the evolving landscape and identifying real business opportunities. We are so pleased she has chosen the expanding WestExec platform to bring her expertise, knowledge, and network to bear for private industry."

WestExec Advisors, LLC helps business leaders make the best decisions by advising on geopolitical risk and emerging opportunities. To learn more, visit or email [email protected] .

SOURCE WestExec Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED