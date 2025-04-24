Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Device For Snow And Water Skiers (RKH-766)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to revolutionize the skiing industry by creating an accessory to help keep your skis parallel while skiing, said an inventor, from King George, Va., "so I invented the SKI EASY. My design could help skiers control their skis with less effort and exertion."

SKI EASY is designed to make skiing easier and more enjoyable for beginners, intermediate, and advanced skiers. This new, patent-granted, device would help keep your skis parallel while skiing and prevent them from drifting apart. The design would help skiers control their skis with less effort and exertion. As a result, it could increase safety and help prevent falls. The invention features a very practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for skiers of all levels and ages.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-766, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

