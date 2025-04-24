Transgene Provides Business And Financial Update For Q1 2025
|TG4050
| 24-month follow-up data of all patients recruited
in the Ph. I part - Rapid Oral Presentation
|ASCO annual conference (June 1, 2025)
|Ph. II part - Randomization complete
|Q4 2025
|Other indication - Additional Ph. I trial to start
|Q4 2025
|TG4001
| Clinical data to be presented – cervical cancer
Poster
|ASCO annual conference (June 2, 2025)
|TG6050
|Initial data expected (Phase I)
|Q2 2025
|BT-001
|Updated data expected (Phase I/IIa)
|H2 2025
Operating revenue
|Q1
|In millions of euros
|2025
|2024
|Research Tax Credit
|2.3
|1.6
|Revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements
|0.1
|-
|Other income
|0.1
|0.1
|Operating revenue
|2.5
|1.7
During the first quarter of 2025, operating revenue mostly comprised Research Tax Credit of 2.3 million compared to €1.6 million for the same period in 2024. This increase reflects the progress of the ongoing Phase II part of the clinical trial evaluating TG4050 in head and neck cancer.
Cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets
Cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets stood at €15.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to €16.7 million as of December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, Transgene's net cash burn was €14.8 million compared to €11.2 million for the same period in 2024. This results from progress in the Phase II part of the trial evaluating TG4050 in head and neck cancer, with sustained patient enrollment and related expenses, including the manufacturing of individualized batches.
In March 2025, the Company signed a new amendment to the current account advance agreement with TSGH (Institut Mérieux), which increases the total amount of the facility by €15 million to €48 million. The Company has drawn down €22.5 million from this facility as of March 31, 2025.
With this credit facility and the support of TSGH (Institut Mérieux), Transgene is now able to fund its business until the end of April 2026 , enabling the Company to reach important development milestones and deliver significant news flow on its portfolio.
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The portfolio also includes other viral-vector-based immunotherapies: TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.
With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
With its proprietary platform Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.
