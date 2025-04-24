Parker University and Parker Performance Institute Announced as Official Sports Performance Partners and Back-of-Kit Sponsors for the Texoma Football Club

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University and Parker Performance Institute (PPI) are excited to announce their partnership with the Texoma Football Club (FC) as the official Sports Performance Partners and Back-of-Kit Sponsors for the club's inaugural 2025 season.

As the official back-of-kit sponsors, Parker University and PPI's branding will be prominently displayed on Texoma FC's official home, away, and goalkeeper jerseys. The partnership extends beyond the pitch, with PPI serving as the official sports performance partner of Texoma FC, ensuring accelerated recovery, improved function, and advanced performance for the first team.

The partnership will help teach the community about the importance of injury prevention, treatment, fitness, nutrition, and more, showcasing how athletes benefit from PPI treatments.

Parker University Chief Marketing Officer Chris Williams enthusiastically states,“We are ecstatic about the partnership with Texoma FC because so much of our two organizations' missions and values match. We want to teach and train the best, so they succeed in the world (and on the pitch). There is a never-ending focus on service to our patients, players, fans, and the larger community. Through research, evidence-based care, shared innovation, and hard work, I have no doubt that PPI, Parker University, and Texoma FC will show how focusing on human optimization and learning can make a massive impact for all of us.”

Texoma FC President Ben Watson shared his excitement about the partnership, saying,“We are thrilled to be welcoming such an amazing partner into our franchise. The opportunity to partner with Parker University and PPI presents a unique opportunity to align education, health, and high-performance athletics. This partnership enhances both organizations' missions to prepare future professionals while supporting the growth of elite soccer in our region.”

About Texoma FC

Texoma FC is a new professional soccer team focused on building Texoma's community by adding to its sports footprint and national sports relevance. This opens more opportunities in professional soccer for the world's most elite players, coaches, referees, sports executives, and more while delivering the highest level of the popular sport to fans from across the U.S. The inaugural season kicked off at the 6,500-seat Historic Bearcat Stadium in downtown Sherman, Texas.

About Parker Performance Institute

PPI is dedicated to breakthrough recovery and performance therapies to accelerate recovery, improve function, and advance performance for athletes. PPI is the first fully integrated brain and body clinic drawing from diverse fields like medical neurology, chiropractic, massage therapy, and nutrition to provide a client-centered approach to care.

PPI is conveniently located at The Star in Frisco, Texas. For more information about PPI or to request an appointment online, go to .

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master's degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

