Brunswick Continues To Intersect Lithium Mineralization On Globex’S Lac Escale Royalty Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB) in a press release today, announced additional wide intersections of lithium mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale royalty claims, a part of Brunswick's Mirage property. Intersections include 36 meters grading 1.51% Li 2 O in Hole MR-24-102 and 1.32% Li 2 O over 28 metres in Hole MR-24-101. A total of 24 drill holes were completed in the winter drill program. Please access Brunswick's press release of today's date for further details. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims . Central Zone of the Mirage Project – Brunswick Exploration





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

