Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brunswick Continues To Intersect Lithium Mineralization On Globex’S Lac Escale Royalty Property


2025-04-24 12:01:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB) in a press release today, announced additional wide intersections of lithium mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale royalty claims, a part of Brunswick's Mirage property.

Intersections include 36 meters grading 1.51% Li 2 O in Hole MR-24-102 and 1.32% Li 2 O over 28 metres in Hole MR-24-101. A total of 24 drill holes were completed in the winter drill program. Please access Brunswick's press release of today's date for further details.

Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims .

Central Zone of the Mirage Project – Brunswick Exploration




This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.1470
...


Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain“forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the“Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


