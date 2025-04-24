Nebula Launches X1 - Triple Laser, Outdoor, 4K With First Ever Liquid Cooling System In Smart Projector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultimate Backyard Projector Offers 3,500 ANSI Lumens, Features 14-Element Glass Lens and Built-In Micro Gimbal With Auto-Setup Feature

Bellevue, WA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nebula , Anker's smart entertainment brand, today introduced the highest performing projector the brand has ever introduced to meet the needs of the most discerning consumers. The Nebula X1 builds on the previous generation Cosmos series and offers an exceptional cinematic experience for those that demand the highest resolution, brighter picture, richer colors and more detailed sound, while making setup a breeze.

Setup

Nebula's X1 projector makes auto setup incredibly easy for the end consumer. Utilizing an built-in micro gimbal, the X1 can be placed on a projector stand, table or even on the floor, allowing the optical engine and lens array to tilt up to 25 degrees to find the optimal placement on a screen or wall. Combined with the projector's optical zoom capabilities, the X1 can project on a screen up to 200-inches (diagonally) from 13 to 22 feet away. The flexibility of the optical zoom and micro gimbal also allows the projector to be placed significantly closer to the screen than other models, providing consumers with a projector that can adapt to every room. Additionally, the X1 has a memory feature, allowing it to recall room settings if it is moved.

The X1 offers Nebula's A.I. Spatial Adaptation auto setup procedure includes real-time autofocus and keystone correction, auto obstacle avoidance, auto screen fit, auto optical zoom, ambient light adaptation and wall color adaptation and can be initiated with a single button push on the included remote control. It also includes eye guard to protect users' eyes if someone walks in front of the projector.

Display Technology

With its triple laser light engine, the X1 will offer 3,500 ANSI Lumens and 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing an unparalleled visual experience on up to a 300-inch display, making it the perfect backyard projector for daytime and nighttime use. In order to showcase the brightness and color accuracy, the X1 also has received both ISF and TÜV display certification.

Leveraging Dolby Vision® technology, the projector optimizes the overall image quality with greater depth, enhanced contrast and enriched colors, preserving maximum image details with minimal image quality loss. Additionally, the X1 enhances the image using the NebulaMasterTM Image Processing Engine, offering immersive, natural looking images with accurate colors, by utilizing an RGB laser to ensure a brighter display with enriched colors.

In addition, the NebulaMasterTM technology improves contrast with enriched details in both bright and dark areas of the image, offering a 5000:1 native contrast ratio as well as a 56,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. This is thanks to the f/2.0 to f/4.5, 6-blade iris while optimizing color accuracy to imitate the effect perceived by human eyes.

In order to guarantee the highest quality light path, the X1 projector uses a 14-element glass lens array. Not only does this ensure the clearest picture but unlike other projectors that use plastic lenses, prevents yellowing or deformation over time, allowing users to get the same image quality on day one or after watching hundreds or even thousands of movies or TV shows.

Audio Technology

As any movie-goer knows, watching a movie is only half complete without a powerful soundtrack. Until now, most portable and semi-portable projectors have left users with a sub-par audio experience.

By itself, the X1 houses four side-firing, internal speakers (two 15W and two 5W tweeters as well as two passive radiators) that offer viewers an audio experience significantly more powerful than other projectors of this size.

However, Nebula's engineers wanted to provide users with an easy-to-use solution for an even more powerful, upgraded audio experience. Available separately or as part of a bundle, consumers can purchase two lossless Wi-Fi satellite speakers, which each contain four drivers – two front drivers with a 40W amplifier, as well as an upward firing and side firing driver – each powered by 20W, giving users a powerful 160W immersive audio experience that adds both width and height to a movie or TV show. Each wireless speaker provides up to 8 hours of battery life and can be recharged using USB-C. Additionally, they are rated with IP54 dust and water resistance, ensuring that even a rain shower won't damage the speakers.

In order to provide an even fuller audio experience, when using the optional wireless speakers, the audio drivers inside the X1 can be switched into subwoofer mode – providing additional bass, creating a 4.1.2 audio experience, ensuring that users can feel every explosion on screen.

Additional Features

With such a powerful and bright projector, the Nebula X1 needed to address the potential noise generated by the fans to cool the internal components. To do this, Nebula's engineers created an industry first - internal liquid cooling system, similar to a high-end desktop computer. This liquid cooling system, along with a single, large fan at the rear, improves heat dissipation by 15 percent while requiring a footprint that is 30 percent smaller than similar projectors that rely solely on fans. Additionally, this cooling system generates only 26 dB of noise (at 1 meter), equal to a whisper.

Truly the ultimate backyard projector, the X1 features a retractable handle, which rises up with a single push while moving to the location of movie night and stows inside the projector with a second push.

The Nebula X1 features the Google TVTM platform with built-in Netflix integration, allowing users to enjoy 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV and more available across 10,000+ apps. However, for those users that want to connect a gaming system or Blu-Ray player, the X1 offers two HDMI ports on the rear, including one with eARC compatibility.

Finally, Nebula will offer as an optional accessory, a pair of Nebula's wireless microphones, which can easily be paired with the speakers while connected to the X1 and used for the ultimate karaoke party. With 40 hours of battery life and 15ms delay, the X1 microphones will be sure to please any crowd.



Pricing & Availability

The Nebula X1 is available for purchase on seenebula.com and starting on May 21st for $2,999 and available as a“ backyard accessory pack ” which includes two Wireless Satellite Speakers, X1 Carry Case and two Wireless Microphones for $999. This bundle, when paired with the X1, is available for $3,298 in the US through June 20th.

For more information on these new projectors, visit .

