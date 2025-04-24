Norsk Hydro: Primary Insiders Purchase Shares Under Long-Term Incentive Program And Shares To Employees
|Name
|Position
|Acquired shares LTI plan
|Acquired shares employee share plan
|New holding
|Eivind Kallevik
|President & CEO
|13,507
|224
|111,605
|Anne-Lene Midseim
|EVP, Legal and Compliance
|7,133
|224
|58,899
|Hanne K. Simensen
|EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal
|5,849
|6,664
|John Thuestad
|EVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
|13,828
|224
|107,455*
|Hilde Vestheim Nordh
|EVP, People & HSE
|6,382
|448**
|50,868***
|Paul Warton
|EVP, Hydro Extrusions
|16,840
|53,038
|Therese Rød Holm
|EVP, Communication & Public Affairs
|5,447
|224
|14,540
|Kari E. Thørud
|EVP, Hydro Energy
|4,154
|224
|4,766
|Trond O. Christophersen
|CFO & EVP, Corporate Development
|8,287
|224
|23,659
*Including shares in private holding company Jothur AS
**Including shares acquired under the employee share plan by close relative
*** Including shares owned by close relative
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
...
Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
