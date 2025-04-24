Mortgage Rates Decrease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.81%.

“The average mortgage rate decreased slightly this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Over the last couple of months, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fluctuated less than 20 basis points, and this stability continues to bode well for buyers and sellers alike.”

News Facts



The FRM averaged 6.81% as of April 24, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.83%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.17%. The FRM averaged 5.94%, down from last week when it averaged 6.03%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.44%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .

