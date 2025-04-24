REMOW Unleashes A Warrior’S Legacy: New Japanese Period Drama Streaming Channel Premieres Exclusively On Prime Video In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “24/7 SAMURAI-SHINOBI” FAST channel brings legendary swordsmen and fearless ninjas to Prime Video in the U.S., including SHOGUN'S NINJA, Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman, 13 Assassins, Baian The Assassin, M.D., and BLACKFOX: Age of the Ninja

TOKYO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REMOW, a global entertainment company dedicated to bringing Japanese content to worldwide audiences, today announced the launch of“24/7 SAMURAI-SHINOBI,” a Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel that delivers action-packed sword fights and high-flying ninja acrobatics 24 hours a day. Starting today, viewers in the U.S. can stream the "24/7 SAMURAI-SHINOBI” channel for free on Prime Video and experience a thrilling collection of movies and television series from acclaimed Japanese creators, including legendary filmmaker Takashi Miike, action choreographer Sadao Nakajima, and storytelling icon Shintaro Katsu. The lineup also features celebrated actors such as Hiroyuki Sanada in the high-octane Ninja War and Ken Watanabe in the brooding period epic Zankuro, showcasing the depth and power of Japan's action cinema.

The "24/7 SAMURAI-SHINOBI" channel presents an unparalleled lineup of iconic period dramas and martial arts epics featuring legendary characters, masterful choreography, and compelling storytelling, many of which are available exclusively on the channel. Among the titles that will stream:



S HOGUN'S NINJA – Directed by the renowned Koichi Sakamoto (Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, Ultraman), this film delivers a relentless, action-packed spectacle, blending breathtaking sword fights, high-flying ninja acrobatics, and a gripping story of honor, revenge, and destiny. Sakamoto is celebrated for his expertise in stunt choreography and action-packed visual storytelling.



Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman (Seasons 1-4) – Starring the legendary Shintarō Katsu, this classic series follows the blind masseur and master swordsman Zatoichi as he wanders feudal Japan, defending the helpless and challenging corruption with his lightning-fast blade. The series was created by novelist Kan Shimozawa and became one of Japan's most enduring samurai franchises, spanning films and television series.



13 Assassins – A modern masterpiece by Takashi Miike, this critically acclaimed film follows a group of elite samurai on a suicide mission to assassinate a tyrannical warlord. Miike, one of Japan's most prolific directors, is known for his innovative and often extreme storytelling in films like Ichi the Killer and Audition.



Baian The Assassin, M.D. – Based on Shotaro Ikenami's bestselling novel series, this gripping period drama follows Baian Fujieda, a skilled acupuncturist with a deadly secret-a ruthless assassin. When a woman from his past reappears, Baian is drawn into a suspenseful battle of identity, morality, and action. With a compelling mix of dark intrigue and thrilling drama, this film is a must-watch for fans of samurai tales.



Ninja Wars – A cult favorite blending fantasy, mysticism, and intense ninja combat in a battle for ultimate power. Directed by Kōsei Saitō, the film is known for its supernatural elements and stunning action sequences that captivated audiences in the 1980s. Starring the legendary Hiroyuki Sanada, his dynamic performance adds depth to this thrilling tale, making it a must-watch for fans of classic ninja films.

B LACKFOX : Age of the Ninja – A high-energy modern retelling of ninja mythology featuring stunning choreography and visual effects. Directed by Kazuya Nomura, this film reimagines classic ninja legends with contemporary cinematic techniques, offering a fresh take on the genre.



"Japanese samurai and ninja stories have captivated audiences for generations, and we're proud to introduce this legacy of action-packed, visually stunning, and deeply emotional tales to a new generation of fans in the U.S.,” said Akira Ishii, Founder and CEO of REMOW. "From the high-flying ninja battles of SHOGUN'S NINJA to the honorable warriors of Zatoichi and 13 Assassins, these stories offer the same thrilling action, rich character depth, and cinematic spectacle that have made franchises like John Wick and The Mandalorian global sensations. Whether you're a lifelong fan of Japanese period dramas or discovering them for the first time, '24/7 SAMURAI-SHINOBI' delivers something unforgettable."

The "24/7 SAMURAI-SHINOBI" FAST channel is available now on Prime Video in the U.S. allowing fans to immerse themselves in Japan's rich history of samurai duels, ninja warfare, and heroic legends.

REMOW is a Tokyo-based global entertainment company dedicated to expanding the reach of Japanese films, anime, and television series worldwide while combating piracy. The company has brought Japanese content to 140 countries, launched a dedicated anime FAST channel in 18 Latin American countries, and expanded the presence of Japanese period dramas on streaming platforms across North America and beyond. For more information, visit .

