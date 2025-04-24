Harold Toliver's Philosophical And Scientific Work To Be Featured At 2025 LA Times Festival Of Books

"Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In"

“Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” offers a bold reevaluation of historical misconceptions at Inks and Bindings Booth #930.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a bold critique of long-held misconceptions that fuel global conflict, Harold Toliver's book,“Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In ,” offers a revolutionary perspective on history, belief systems, and the natural world. Toliver presents a compelling argument for understanding the world through the lens of 13.8 billion years of natural history. This April, attendees of the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books will have the chance to explore Toliver's visionary work at the Inks and Bindings booth #930.This exciting event, held at the University of Southern California campus on April 26-27, 2025, offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with Toliver's work in person at the Inks and Bindings booth (#930) in the Black Zone area. Not only will the book be on display, but visitors will also be able to take home a complimentary copy of“Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In,” furthering their journey into Toliver's exploration of natural history, philosophy, and literature.A professor of English and comparative literature, Harold Toliver's career has been centered on exploring the evolution of ideas, particularly through the lens of natural history. His book“Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” is a fascinating work that weaves together philosophy, science, and literature to address how lingering misconceptions of world history continue to fuel international tensions. By using the concept of the natural continuum-spanning an awe-inspiring 13.8 billion years-Toliver critiques the historical beliefs that clash with natural science, revealing how these outdated perspectives continue to perpetuate nationalism and extremism.The LA Times Festival of Books, one of the most celebrated literary events in the country, provides an ideal stage for introducing Toliver's work to a wider audience. Visitors to the Inks and Bindings booth can discover a curated selection of books that challenge conventional thought and inspire meaningful reflection.For more information about the LA Times Festival of Books, including full event schedules and venue details, visit . To browse the complete selection of titles from Inks and Bindings, including Toliver's book, check out . Explore behind-the-scenes features and exclusive author spotlights in the latest issue of Inks and Bindings Magazine here: .About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

