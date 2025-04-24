Getting Back: A Heartfelt Film Of Grief, Love, And Finding Our Way Back To What Matters Most

Getting Back: a film about loss, grief and getting back to love.

The main character Elliott dressed as a knight with his dog next to him with dragon wings.

Elliott's parents are forced to deal with emotions festering under the surface since the passing of Max while looking for Elliott and the family dog, Koda.

From the creative minds of a passionate and talented team based in Oregon, comes Getting Back: a film with heart, soul, and a message that resonates.

- Writer Haven Garber

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The film is written and directed by Haven Garber of Salem, OR. The current IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign featuresnthe opportunity to become an extra in the filming, signed copies of the script, and limited edition merchandise.

The film's inspiration originated from Haven's own son's imaginative adventures, along with witnessing how children use imaginative play

to cope with life.

While grieving the loss of their eldest son, Max, to cancer, a family searches for normalcy while embarking on a camping trip. When Elliot disappears during the trip, his parents are forced to confront their inner emotional turmoil resulting from the death of their son while looking for Elliott and the family dog, Koda. They explore their feelings of grief and happiness through flashbacks, while Elliott works through his own emotions and trauma as he searches for a way back to his family. Along the way, Elliott finds help along the way, not only from his faithful companion Koda, but also from his deceased brother Max.

Oregon is rich with talent and provides beautiful landscapes for filming. The entirety of Getting Back will be filmed in Oregon.

This River Wild Films LLC production has brought together an incredible cast and crew from various parts of Oregon. Jon Meyer, who's most recent feature Tipping Point won“The Hugh Moore Best of the Fest” at the Route 66 Film Festival, serves as Editor and Director of Photography. Getting Back's Assistant Director is Malachite Saaquya. Malachite is an accomplished actor, indie film producer, and co-creator of the indie horror sensation Bampire.

Every 40 seconds in the United States, a child goes missing. Whether a child is lost for 3 minutes inside a store or at a theme park, it is a parent's worst nightmare and a moment that cannot be forgotten. To bring continued awareness around missing and exploited children, ten percent of film proceeds after distribution will be donated to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), because every child deserves a safe childhood.

“There are so many things in life ready to divide us, find the things that bring us together. Getting Back is about getting back to love and the things that matter most in life.” – Writer Haven Garber

Getting Back Trailer

