Harold Toliver Merges Literature And Science At The L.A. Times Festival Of Books 2025

"Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales"

An illuminating journey from the familiar to the infinite spotlighted at Inks and Bindings' premier booth

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Literary scholar turned interdisciplinary thinker Harold Toliver brings a new perspective to the natural world in his latest work, Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales . This provocative and intellectually rich book will be on display at Booth #930 in the Black Zone, featured prominently at Inks and Bindings ' front shelves during the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025 , taking place April 26–27 at the University of Southern California.A masterful exploration of scale and perception, Toliver's book challenges the anthropocentric framework common in both philosophy and science. Instead, he encourages readers to expand their understanding by placing everyday experiences and environments within the vast continuum of the atomic and cosmic. Through his analysis, Toliver reveals the cognitive gap between human-centric measurements and the staggering dimensions of the universe, which he equates to the difference between“yardsticks and light years.”“By adjusting our mental scales,” Toliver argues,“we gain not only clarity about the world but a more grounded sense of our place within it.”Drawing on his extensive background in literary theory and cultural studies, Toliver now turns his attention to the intersections of science, scale, and perception. With eloquence and depth, he bridges the divide between the humanities and hard sciences, offering readers a fresh framework for interpreting the world, and the universe it inhabits.Harold Toliver is a retired Professor of English, American, and Comparative Literature who taught at major institutions including Johns Hopkins, UCLA, and Ohio State University. His previous works, including The Past That Poets Make and Animate Illusions, have been celebrated for their innovative thinking and academic rigor. Now focused on interdisciplinary research, Toliver continues to challenge the boundaries of traditional thought.Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales is now available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon. Visitors to the festival are encouraged to stop by Inks and Bindings' Booth #930 to discover this enlightening title and meet the minds reshaping how we see the world. To learn more about the event, visit the official website of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

