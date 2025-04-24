Hyde School Announces 2025 Family Weekend: A Celebration Of Community, Character, And Connection

Hyde Family Weekend

Hyde School Family Weekend

Hyde School will welcome parents, alumni, and faculty to its 2025 Family Weekend, taking place from Thursday, April 24th through Sunday, April 27, 2025

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyde School is excited to welcome parents, alumni, and faculty to its 2025 Family Weekend, taking place from Thursday, April 24th through Sunday, April 27th on the historic Hyde campus in Bath, Maine. This four-day celebration offers a powerful opportunity for families to immerse themselves in the daily life of Hyde students and engage in the school's cornerstone experiences that foster personal and academic growth, self-discovery, and family connection.Attendees will participate in Discovery Group Seminars, attend live student classes, observe athletic contests, and take part in student-parent-faculty workshops, all designed to deepen their understanding of Hyde's unique approach to education. The weekend will also feature activities on Hyde's signature Ropes Course, where students and families alike are invited to step outside their comfort zones and embrace trust, teamwork, and perseverance.“We design Family Weekend to help families not only see what their children are learning, but to experience it themselves,” said Katherine Mondanaro, Family Weekend Organizer.“This event strengthens the bond between Hyde students and the people who care most about them by placing character and connection at the center of the experience.”Laura Gauld, Head of School and President, added:“Hyde is a family school, and these weekends embody everything Hyde stands for. It's a time for reconnection, for strengthening the family-school bond, and for witnessing the transformative power of character-based education. We're thrilled to open our doors and share this experience with our extended Hyde family.”Family Weekend is open to all current Hyde families and alumni.For more information, please visitAbout Hyde SchoolHyde School, located in Bath, Maine, is a college-preparatory boarding and day school focused on character education , leadership, and academic excellence. Hyde's unique approach helps students discover their full potential through rigorous academics, experiential learning, and a commitment to personal growth.

