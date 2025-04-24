Inks & Bindings Unveils Transformative Works At The 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books

"New Creations" Affirmations of who we are "In Christ, " the Second Adam.: "In Christ," the Second Adam

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inks & Bindings invites all readers, thinkers, and seekers of truth to Booth #930 in the University of Southern California's Black Zone at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. From April 26 to 27, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a carefully curated shelf of books that inspire spiritual growth, provoke deep thought, and offer transformative guidance for life's most meaningful journeys. Five compelling titles, penned by passionate and insightful authors, will be showcased on Inks & Bindings' featured shelves. These works span genres of faith, philosophy, civic awareness, and personal development, each one carrying a message of clarity and conviction.Kicking off the showcase is New Creations: Affirmations of Who We Are in Christ, the Second Adam, a spiritually enriching guide that dives deep into the believer's identity as revealed through God's Word. Rooted in scripture and built around 120 carefully selected affirmations, this book offers believers a deep dive into the identity they hold“in Christ.” O.J. Green uses God's Word to strengthen faith, inspire Bible study, and unveil what it truly means to be a new creation through the Second Adam. His interpretation of 2 Corinthians 5:17 breathes life into each affirmation, revealing a lens through which readers can view themselves as renewed, empowered children of God.With a passion for teaching and ministry, Green's book is both a devotional guide and a call to spiritual awakening. It encourages readers and Bible study groups to search the scriptures actively, and to build a life rooted in God's truth. As the head of“In Christ, the Second Adam” ministry, Green continues to teach weekly Bible studies, drawing from his life of faith, family, and decades-long marriage to bring heart and depth to every page.Next is a bold and thought-provoking analysis of America's constitutional integrity. Diane S. Vann, a former nurse, draws a chilling parallel between the stealthy spread of Marxism in the U.S. and a hidden cancer. Much like a doctor delivering a serious diagnosis, she forces readers to confront the unsettling truth: communism has quietly seeped into the fabric of American society, posing a grave threat to the nation's core values and foundational principles.With the eye of a clinician and the passion of a patriot, Vann dissects the Communist Manifesto and contrasts it with the U.S. Constitution in a detailed“symptom-versus-cure” layout. She shines a light on subtle encroachments on liberty and urges readers to become aware of and responsive to ideological threats. A wake-up call disguised as a book, Undermining the U.S. Constitution is a vital read for anyone who values truth, freedom, and the legacy of the Founding Fathers.Our next book, You Make America Great, is a comprehensive and inspiring guide for those beginning the journey to U.S. immigration. Ivory Garcia Marin walks readers through the complex and often daunting process of obtaining a green card, offering advice born from experience. From clarifying visa types to outlining steps toward citizenship, Marin lays out what every applicant should know before and after arriving in America.But this book is more than an immigration manual. It's a tribute to hope, determination, and the courage to dream. Readers will gain clarity on how to establish their lives with dignity, from securing social security to finding their first home. Marin empowers individuals and families to embrace the American journey with confidence and resilience, proving that every new arrival brings a piece of greatness to the American fabric.Up next is The Mind Factory: The Ability to Cipher Information is a Secret of the Lexicon by Larry Odell Johnson, a literary tour de force that urges readers to rethink the way they process and understand the world. Through this innovative work, Johnson challenges conventional methods of learning and interpretation, inviting a deeper, more intuitive approach to knowledge. Blending sociology, theology, mathematics, and language, Johnson opens up a unique“scrambled eggs” framework, his term for a non-linear, intuitive approach to decoding complex ideas. He argues that deep insight should be accessible, not hidden behind esoteric language or decades of study.Delving into generational curses, philosophical paradoxes, biblical interpretations, and even rap lyrics, Johnson challenges readers to use language and thought as tools of liberation. His book demystifies knowledge, offering a path to intellectual freedom through ciphering the skill of uncovering hidden meanings. It's a bold, genre-defying work that empowers readers to think deeply and live consciously.Lastly, Health Through the Psalms merges spiritual wellness with physical and mental health in a dynamic 12-week program that aligns scriptural truths with practical self-care. Using twelve psalms as the foundation, author Maureen Greer outlines how biblical wisdom can profoundly impact the brain, body, and belief systems of individuals across all ages.Each week's theme includes nutritional guidance, action steps, and faith-based encouragement to help believers grow holistically. Prayers and scriptural affirmations support readers in their journey toward better health, both physically and spiritually. Greer's approach demonstrates how aligning one's actions with God's will can lead to healing and purpose, making her book an essential resource for those seeking to integrate faith and wellness.Each of these books represents a voice within its genre, inviting readers to delve into profound truths, embrace new perspectives, and embark on transformative journeys of personal and spiritual growth. Whether you're looking to deepen your faith, navigate the complexities of today's world, or enhance your well-being, these works offer invaluable wisdom and insight to guide your path. For a closer look at these featured titles, visit Booth #930 at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, taking place April 26–27 at the University of Southern California. Can't wait to explore? All titles are available now on Amazon in a variety of formats. For more details on this prestigious event, visit the official Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 website.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

