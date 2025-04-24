Over 400 celebrate at Precinct 4 Satellite Ceremony

Texans celebrate opening of new Satellite Offices with Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr., moving forward at opening of new satellite offices

Largest Number of Tax Collection Drive-Thru Lanes in Texas at New Precinct 4 Satellite Office

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 400 Attend Ribbon Cutting Celebration at New Precinct 4 Satellite OfficeOn Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr. hosted a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony at 5:30 pm for the new Bexar County Satellite office located in Precinct 4, at 8794 East Loop 1604 North #2 in Converse, Texas.The new Precinct 4 Satellite Office Building is 32,000 square feet on fifty-one acres of land and has abided by the Randolph Joint Land Use guidelines to create a post-covid state-of-the-art office campus on 51 acres of land.“This satellite office was created to be more responsive to the needs of our densely populated unincorporated residents of Bexar County,” explained Tommy Calvert Jr., Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 4.The Commissioner purchased the property in his first 44 days in office in collaboration with former Sheriff Susan Pamerleau where he helped lead the county's first sheriff substations to increase response times to the highest crime areas in unincorporated Precinct 4. In addition to being the satellite home of the Pct 4 County Commissioners' Office, the facility features the most drive-thru lanes in Texas for county services, houses the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Court, Bexar County Tax Office and The Pct 4. Constable's Offices. The Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace handles about 100,000 cases per year and the Tax Assessor Collector has over 2.2 million vehicle registrations per year.The building was designed during the pandemic and includes UV lights in air conditioning ducts and Commissioner Calvert pushed for the drive-thru lanes in case another airborne virus affects governmental operations, this will be one of the most public health emergency buildings in the state.Albert Uresti, Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector, explained“My staff and I work hard to provide the best customer service possible to the citizens and businesses in Bexar County. 'Helping Keep Families In Their Homes' is what the Tax Assessor-Collector's Office works towards every single day, and this new office location is another tool in fulfilling that mission for our citizens and veterans in Bexar County's northeast side.”The office represents a critical step in modernizing county operations and increasing access to justice and public services, particularly for areas often forgotten by the County in suburban and rural residents in northeast Bexar County.Commissioner Tommy Calvert emphasized the importance of providing services to a rapidly growing area,“These unincorporated residents have felt abandoned by the County, but they do not feel that way now. We are investing in more rapid deployment of law enforcement, convenience in drive-thru lanes, and added services for one of the fastest growing corridors in the nation-the IH-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio.”Al Suarez, the Mayor of Converse, Texas and a former Air Force Air Traffic Controller who worked with Commissioner Calvert, who chaired the committee to save Randolph Air Force Base and said,“This project is a primary example of collaboration between the leadership of Bexar County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, JBSA-Randolph Commanders, and the City of Converse, all working together to make Northeast Bexar County a better place to live and raise a family.”The ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony began at 5:30pm, the program began at 6:00pm CST and touring the new facility ended at 7:30pm CST.Guest speakers included Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, Al Suarez, the Mayor of Converse, Texas, Rev. Rander E. Draper of Maranatha Bible Church, Constable Kathryn Brown, Bexar County Tax Assessor Honorable Albert Uresti, Judge Michele Garcia, Bexar County Facilities Director Dan Curry, and Tom Marks, Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Engagement at VIA. The Judson High School Rocket Choir Ambassadors performed the National Anthem, and the Wagner High School JROTC Color Guard presented and honored the American Flag at the event.The grand opening of the new Precinct 4 Constables Office was more than just a celebration, it was a beautiful reminder of strength, unity, and heart of our community. My Deputies and I are proud to open our doors and continue serving with compassion, integrity, and dedication- Kathryn Brown, Bexar County Constable.Judge Peter Sakai noted,“I was here for this facility's 2023 groundbreaking, and now we are back for the ribbon cutting. It is great to see a project through to completion. For Precinct 4, this new satellite office will help bring government to the people, where they live.”The event was free and open to the public. Bar-B-Q courtesy of Constable Kathryn Brown and the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County, and refreshments courtesy of Byrne Construction and Vickery Engineering are available to all who attend.“This is not just a win for Precinct 4 residents but a win for all current and future Bexar County residents because we are taking county service to the next level,” proclaimed Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr.###Media Link- Video of the event, Please use courtesy of Bexar County Commissioner Pct. 4 Tommy Calvert Jr.

Over 400 celebrate at Precinct 4 Satellite Ceremony

