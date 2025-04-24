Inspiring Breast Cancer Film Hello Beautiful Wins Golden Palm At 25Th Beverly Hills Film Festival

Hello Beautiful team on the red carpet at the BHFF after winning the Golden Palm Award

Hello Beautiful movie offers a unique, empowering portrayal of breast cancer survivorship that now heads to the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival.

- Christine HandyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hello Beautiful – an inspiring new breast cancer film inspired by Christine Handy's personal journey and based on her bestselling book Walk Beside Me – has won the prestigious Golden Palm Award for Best Film at the 25th Anniversary Beverly Hills Film Festival . The award, presented at the festival's closing night gala, recognizes Hello Beautiful for its unique portrayal of breast cancer survivorship through powerful themes of hope, empowerment, and resilience. This Golden Palm honor is the top prize of the Beverly Hills Film Festival (BHFF) , bestowed on the best film across all categories, marking a milestone achievement for the film and its creative team.Hello Beautiful follows Willow (portrayed by Tricia Helfer), a high-flying model whose world is upended when she is diagnosed with breast cancer at the height of her career . As her life unravels, Willow embarks on a journey of self-discovery – peeling away the layers of her former life to find her inner warrior while facing seemingly insurmountable odds. Inspired by author Christine Handy's own story of surviving breast cancer, the film highlights the power of friendship, faith, and self-worth in the healing process. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ziad H. Hamzeh, Hello Beautiful stands out for shifting the focus from illness to empowerment, illustrating how hope and resilience can redefine one's narrative even in the darkest times. Far from a typical“illness story,” this Hello Beautiful movie reframes the breast cancer narrative into one of triumph over adversity, offering viewers a fresh perspective on survivorship and strength.“It's an incredible honor to see our story resonate and receive such a prestigious award,” said Christine Handy, a breast cancer survivor turned author and executive producer of Hello Beautiful.“When I first shared my journey in Walk Beside Me, my goal was to spread hope and show that a breast cancer diagnosis is not the end of a woman's story – it can be the beginning of discovering her inner strength. Hello Beautiful redefines the illness narrative by focusing on empowerment and resilience, and this Golden Palm win shows that message is hitting home. I want every woman facing cancer to feel seen and uplifted, knowing that hope and empowerment are stronger than fear.” Handy has spent nearly a decade as an outspoken advocate in the breast cancer community, determined to be a“voice of hope” for others. Her personal motto,“there is purpose in pain,” underpins the film's message that even the toughest battles can inspire positive change and courage in others.Director Ziad Hamzeh also reflected on the film's impact and the significance of the Beverly Hills accolade.“From day one, we set out to do more than just make a 'cancer movie' – we wanted to tell a genuine human story that transcends the illness,” Hamzeh explained.“After reading Christine's book, I felt compelled to fully commit to her story because it resonated with such remarkable pain and honesty. The result is a film that celebrates the endurance of the human spirit. To have Hello Beautiful recognized with the Golden Palm is deeply gratifying – it means audiences are embracing this story of hope and empowerment, and it encourages us to continue sharing stories that matter.” Hamzeh's six-year collaboration with Handy in bringing Hello Beautiful to life ensured an authentic adaptation that stays true to Handy's vision of empowering women and honoring the reality of survivorship.The Beverly Hills Film Festival's recognition of Hello Beautiful highlights a cultural shift toward more inclusive and uplifting illness narratives in cinema. The BHFF – founded in 2001 by filmmaker Nino Simone to“bridge the gap between premiere independent cinema and Hollywood” – has grown into an influential showcase for meaningful storytelling and emerging talent. Festival organizers noted that the Golden Palm winner exemplifies not only mastery of the filmmaking art, but also excellence in storytelling and humanity. By awarding its highest honor to a film about a breast cancer survivor, the BHFF is shining a spotlight on stories that inspire and empower. Hello Beautiful's win at the festival's 25th anniversary edition underscores the cultural significance of its message: audiences and critics are ready to embrace narratives that celebrate resilience, female empowerment, and hope in the face of adversity.Next up, Hello Beautiful will bring its uplifting message to East Coast audiences. The film has been selected as an Official Selection of the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival (PIFF), taking place May 7–10. The upcoming Philadelphia screening will offer festival-goers and press a chance to experience the Golden Palm-winning Hello Beautiful on the big screen and engage with its inspiring story firsthand. As the film continues its festival circuit journey – from Beverly Hills to Philadelphia and beyond – its creators hope to galvanize even more viewers to join in redefining what a“breast cancer film” can be. Each new audience is an opportunity to spark conversations about survivorship, solidarity, and the power of positivity in the face of illness.Hello Beautiful's team is extending a heartfelt invitation to press, attendees, and supporters to“walk beside” this film as it moves forward. Don't miss the chance to watch Hello Beautiful and share its empowering story. Through continued support, screenings, and word of mouth, the filmmakers aim to turn the movie's momentum into a movement – one that encourages women everywhere to see themselves as warriors, inspires communities to rally around hope, and helps redefine the breast cancer narrative for future generations. Watch it, share it, and let Hello Beautiful remind the world that hope and resilience are truly golden.

