Ebryx Launches Secaas - All-In-One Cybersecurity Built For Smes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebryx, a global cybersecurity innovator, today announced the launch of Ebryx SECaaS, a fully managed, fixed-cost cybersecurity service designed to simplify and scale protection for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

SECaaS addresses one of the most pressing challenges for SMEs in 2025: securing complex digital environments without the time, talent, or budget to build an internal security team or manage disjointed tools.

"SMEs are being targeted with the same level of threats as large enterprises-yet they're expected to piece together tools, hire skilled staff, and stay compliant," said Ahrar Naqvi , CEO at Ebryx. "We created SECaaS to change that. It's a complete, expert-led security service that evolves with the business and fits within an SME's budget."

An End-to-End Security Partner, Not Just a Vendor

SECaaS offers a holistic approach to protection-delivering expert oversight, compliance support, and active defense through a single subscription. The service is structured to meet businesses where they are in their cybersecurity journey, from foundational coverage to advanced, tailored strategies.

Key components include:



Managed Detection & Response: 24/7 monitoring with managed EDR, SIEM, log management, incident response, and threat hunting

Offensive Security: Regular penetration testing (PTaaS) and red teaming

Application Security: DevSecOps integration, threat modeling, and developer enablement

Secure Access Management: Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and SSE platforms.

Infrastructure Security: Microsegmentation for lateral threat defense

Data Protection: Digital Rights Management (DRM) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

GRC as a Service: Strategic vCISO support and compliance guidance from dedicated GRC analysts On-Demand (Fractional) & Dedicated Teams: Scalable security expertise tailored to business needs

Simplifying Security for SMEs

SECaaS eliminates the need to procure and manage multiple point solutions, hire internal cybersecurity specialists, or deal with unpredictable costs. Every client begins with a comprehensive discovery and assessment phase to align services with real business risks and compliance demands.

"We've blended enterprise-grade security operations with SME-centered delivery," added Mohammed Haider, CCO North America at Ebryx. "It's about outcomes-not just chasing hype. And we're not just selling stuff; we're delivering peace of mind."

Availability

Ebryx SECaaS is available immediately to SMEs globally. Organizations can begin with a free cyber risk assessment and receive a tailored proposal within days.

About Ebryx

Ebryx is a global cybersecurity firm specializing in advanced threat detection, security product development, and managed security services. Backed by deep R&D, Ebryx supports businesses, governments, and security vendors worldwide in building resilient digital infrastructures.

Learn More:

Discover how Ebryx SECaaS secures your business-simply, fully, and affordably.

Visit: or contact [email protected] to schedule your free security assessment or tailored demo

