Summer Sizzles In Coastal Mississippi With The Season's Best Events

1. Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic

June 2-8, Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, MS

Hosted by the Golden Nugget Casino, the Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic is the #1 "gotta fish it" tournament on the Gulf. Fishing teams from all over travel to Biloxi for the high stakes gaming and fishing action. Don't miss the weigh-in on Saturday to see which team takes home the top prize for 2025.

2. 5th Annual Biloxi Blues Extravaganza

June 7, Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS

Returning for its 5th year, the Biloxi Blues Extravaganza celebrates smooth Blues music with featured artists. Travelers can expect various performers and headliner, Sir Charles Jones, often called the "King of Southern Soul, an American blues and soul singer, songwriter, and producer.,"

3. INFINI-Con 2025

June 7, Infinity Science Center in Pearlington, MS

An unforgettable experience in Pearlington, INFINI-Con 202 is where the intersection of science, sci-fi, and fantasy come to life. Travelers can explore a diverse array of vendors, encounter robots, and mingle with costumed characters in a world of endless possibilities.

4. 20th Annual Red, White, & Blueberry Festival

June 7, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs, MS

One of the most exhilarating events of the year – the Annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival is a spectacular, family-friendly extravaganza that's not just a festival but a culinary adventure. Travelers can come together in the vibrant community with an Ocean Springs Fresh Market, cooking sessions, festival, and more.

5. Annual Scrapin' the Coast

June 20-22, The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, MS

Held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, Scrapin' the Coast is an annual event known as the "Wildest Car, Truck, and Bike Show on the Coast." Travelers can expect a large outdoor show, indoor section, local vendors, and a parade.

6. 3rd Annual Long Beach 4th of July Jubilee

June 28, Downtown Long Beach, MS

In Long Beach, travelers can enjoy the 4th of July Jubilee with a day filled with fun for the entire family. From local vendors on site all day to a vibrant parade, block parade, and a grand finale stunning fireworks show – this event checks off every box.

7. Our Lady of the Gulf 41st Annual Crab Fest

July 3-5, Our Lady of the Gulf 41st Annual Crab Fest in Bay St. Louis, MS

Celebrating for over 40 years, the Our Lady of the Gulf Annual Crab Festival is a church and community seafood festival held over the 4th of July. Travelers can enjoy delicious Gulf Coast Seafood, participate in community raffles or the annual Crab Fest 5K and Fun Run, and much more.

8. Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

July 3-6, Gulfport, MS

The 77th Annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is a fantastic event for the entire family and a competition for anglers of all ages alongside the shorelines of Gulfport. Travelers who want to enjoy the days while spectating the fishing rodeo can find exciting prizes, delicious food from local vendors, shopping from local stores, thrilling rides, live music, and more.

9. Blessing of the Fleet & Shrimp Festival

July 6, Harrah's Gulf Coast in Biloxi, MS

This annual event in Coastal Mississippi, the Blessing of the Feel & Shrimp Festival , is a beautiful, meaningful spectacle signaling the start of the fishing and shrimping season. Travelers can watch the hundreds of boats set sail at Harrah's Great Lawn and participate in the festival with live music, boiled shrimp, arts and crafts vendors, and more.

10. Annual George Ohr's Birthday Bash

July 10-13, Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, MS

In 2025, travelers are invited to join in on the 168th Birthday Bash for George Ohr. This cultural heritage event brings local artists together to celebrate one of the most brilliant minds with delicious food, live music, and activities for all ages.

11. Annual Tax Free Sidewalk Sale 2025

July 11-12, Downtown Ocean Springs, MS

Travelers looking to take advantage of tax free weekend are invited to Downtown Ocean Springs for the Tax Free Sidewalk Sale , featuring a treasure trove of discounts and specials from beloved local shops and restaurants.

12. 25th Annual Jus' Blues Music Awards & Conference

July 31-August 2, IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, MS

Presented by the Jus' Blues Music Foundation, whose mission is to preserve the legacy of traditional Blues and spread the history of the great art, the 25th Annual Music Awards & Conference is one of the hottest Blues events of the entire summer. Travelers can partake in the fundraiser and enjoy an Awards Dinner, historical Blues presentations, a birthday bash, and a Wrap Soul & Blues Party.

13. Booker Fest

August 30-September 1, 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis, MS

Over Labor Day weekend, the Annual Booker Fest at 100 Men Hall, takes the town by storm with three-days of live performance. The event celebrates the one-of-a-kind, greatest piano player the region has ever produced, James Carroll Booker III, with performances from regional and national artists.

"The summer truly comes alive with annual events and the beauty of the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "This year, we're ready for travelers to visit and create their own unforgettable experiences. Whether you're here for a day or a week, everyone can create their own special and unique itinerary."

To plan your summer getaway visit CoastalMississippi .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi to learn more.

