Agileblue Announces Major Product Enhancements To Drive Faster, Smarter, And More Autonomous Security Operations

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileBlue, a leading AI-powered SecOps provider, today announced a series of major updates to its platform, introducing powerful new capabilities designed to streamline security operations, accelerate response times, and give clients even greater control over their environments.

Key updates include:

Autonomous Response

AgileBlue's new Autonomous Response feature enables organizations to act the moment a threat is confirmed. Users can now automatically isolate hosts, disable Active Directory accounts, and block malicious IPs the instant a case is marked malicious. Fully customizable by device, this feature allows security teams to respond to threats faster and more efficiently. An enhanced Response Task List UI also simplifies managing both manual and automated actions. Note: Autonomous Response is available exclusively for Pro and Plus subscribers.

Enhanced Sapphire AI User Experience

The Sapphire AI case summary interface has been completely redesigned with a cleaner, faster layout. A new artifact table and improved case detail navigation empower users to uncover critical insights more quickly, enhancing the power of AgileBlue's AI-powered detection.

ConnectWise Integration

AgileBlue now offers seamless bi-directional integration with ConnectWise. This enhancement enables users to manage AgileBlue security cases directly from their ConnectWise ticketing systems - eliminating the need to switch platforms and ensuring a more streamlined, efficient workflow.

Smarter Sapphire AI SOC Analyst

The Sapphire AI SOC Analyst continues to expand its capabilities, providing faster, more actionable security insights across devices, alerts, cyber risk scores, and user activities. Users can easily ask questions like:



Which device poses the biggest risk?

What alert type was most common last month? How has my cyber risk score changed over time?

These new features will begin rolling out to customers Wednesday, April 23rd.

"At AgileBlue, we're committed to making security smarter, faster, and more accessible for every organization," said Robert Sondles, director of software engineering and architecture. "These updates further empower our clients to detect threats, respond instantly, and manage operations with greater clarity and control."

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a leading AI-powered Security Operations (SecOps) platform that detects, investigates, and auto-responds to cyber threats across cloud, network, and endpoint environments. Built for today's speed and complexity, AgileBlue's platform delivers autonomous detection and response, backed by 24/7 SOC experts.

To learn more, visit agileblue.

Media Contact:

Gillian Sweny

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(814) 490-5964

SOURCE AgileBlue

