CCIB Partners With Ryan Townend To Co-Host Ryan’S Roundup Indigenous Networking Event
Canadian Council for Indigenous Business is partnering with Ryan Townend, CEO of WJ Agency, to co-host this celebration of Indigenous excellence in business, culture, and the creative space-with musical performances by Jaiden Riley, Jordan Shingoose and Shane Ghostkeeper, as well as a fashion show featuring local Indigenous designers produced by Authentically Indigenous featuring Tracey Toulouse, Native Diva Creations by Melrene Saloy and Kwósel by Melissa Victor.
Tickets are free of charge to ensure cost is not a barrier, and business leaders from all industries and of all sizes are encouraged to come out to build connections and support local business innovation and entrepreneurship.
What:
Ryan's May Roundup
When:
Thurs., May 1, 2025
5 to 7:30 p.m. MDT
Where:
Ranchman's Cookhouse & Dancehall
Calgary, AB
Register for the event
Members of the media are welcome. Please contact Alannah Jabokwoam at ... to notify us if you'll be attending or for assistance in arranging interviews prior to the event or on-site available on request.
Alannah Jabokwoam
Senior Associate, Communications & Public Relations, Canadian Council for Indigenous Business
... I 647-920-3554
