PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Annual Report 2024


2025-04-24 11:45:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, April 24, 2025
The Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA has approved the Annual Report 2024. Please find the report attached, as well as the report according to the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The Annual Report 2024 is also available on the company's website

For further information, please contact:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO, ..., Mobile: +47 940 05 757

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • 2024 Annual report PCI Biotech Holding ASA
  • pcibiotechholdingasa-2024-12-31-en

