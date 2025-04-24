Sogeclair: Combined General Assembly Of May 15, 2025: Availability Of Preparatory Documents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blagnac, France, April 24, 2025-17h35,Montréal Canada





COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 15 th , 2025

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS





The company's shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 15th, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the company's headquarters, Zone aéroportuaire, 7, avenue Albert Durand, 31700 Blagnac.

The prior notice including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO (Gazette of Obligatory Legal Announcements) n°43 of April 9th, 2025 and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO of April 30th, 2025 and in a legal gazette (La Dépêche du Midi) on April 30th, 2025.

The preparatory documents for the Shareholder's Meeting as defined in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the company's website ().

Company Shareholders can also get the Shareholders' meeting documents starting from the convening date. Thus, in accordance with the applicable law and regulations:

- any registered shareholder may, until the 5th (included) day prior to the shareholders' meeting, request the company to send him/her the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, if necessary at his/her express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submittal of a certificate of participation in the register of bearer shares that is held by the approved register holder;

- any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office.





Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2025, on April 30 th 2025 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Charlène CHAIX / Executive assistant / / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

