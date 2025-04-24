Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) (“AGAS” Or The “Company”) – Notice Of Special General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the press releases issued by the Company on 27 November 2024, in connection with Third Quarter 2024 Earnings, and on 6 December 2024, which stated the intention to wind-up AGAS. In preparation for this, the Company advises that a special general meeting of the Company will be held on 16 May 2025 (the“SGM”) for its shareholders to consider and approve the liquidation of the Company and the delisting of the Company's common shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and associated information can be found on our website at and attached to this press release.

24 April 2025

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

AGAS SGM Notice - 16 May 2025 - Appoint liquidators and delisting