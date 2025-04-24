Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) (“AGAS” Or The “Company”) – Notice Of Special General Meeting
24 April 2025
The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda
AGAS SGM Notice - 16 May 2025 - Appoint liquidators and delisting
