BJP's New State Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Has No Clue About Kerala Or Its Politics: Lop Satheesan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday slammed the newly-appointed state BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar over his "lack of knowledge".

"He (Chandrasekhar) has no clue about either Kerala or Kerala politics. Another lacunae of his is that he has little knowledge of Malayalam, and hence he fails to understand what is being said and also the questions put to him by the media... that's very evident in his replies," Satheesan said.

Satheesan responded strongly to the remarks made by Chandrasekhar early in the day when he accused the Congress and the CPI-M of defending the terrorists who carried out the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam by their criticism of the security arrangements there.

"Why are Robert Vadra, V.D. Satheesan and M.A. Baby defending the terrorists? I do not understand the motivation behind it. Has their appeasement politics reached this stage? My request to them is that they should not defend the terrorists. They should not defend the terrorists. They should realise what they said was wrong and stand together against terrorism. So if Vadra, Satheesan and Baby are security experts, let them go there and work," Chandrasekhar had said.

Satheesan went on to point out that his only appeal to Chandrasekhar is not to create another issue in the name of this terror attack, as that's all that the people of India who love their country wish.

"This is not the time to play politics. What was said was that this was an attack against our country. But Chandrasekhar failed to comprehend what was said. He even failed to understand the question that you (media) put to him. The basic problem is that he doesn't understand Malayalam. So I am ignoring what he said," he added.

Of late, Chandrasekhar has been struggling with his replies, and this has also become a talking point in the already faction-ridden state unit of the BJP.

Incidentally, Chandrasekhar's nomination as the state President had made the traditional Kerala BJP leaders upset as his only connect with Kerala and the party cadre was when he was fielded by the BJP to take on three-time sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 parliamentary polls, but did not manage to win.