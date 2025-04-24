Six Fobs To Be Built On Delhi-Jaipur Expressway By August

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 24 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the construction work of six foot over bridges (FOBs) on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) in Haryana's Gurugram and Rewari districts, officials said.

These FOBs, expected to cost Rs 12 crore, will be ready by August, the officials said.

In Gurugram, these FOBs will be built in Rampura, the NSG campus in Manesar, and the village of Binola, while, in Rewari, these FOBs will be built in the villages of Rathivas, Malpura, and Jaisingh Kheda.

Jaisingh Kheda is situated on the border of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The NHAI allotted the work of construction of new FOBs on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway to a company in February this year. This company has also been assigned the work of repairing two old FOBs - in the Sidhrawali and Kharkhada villages.

The NHAI has an FOB near Signature Tower on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, but it is in bad condition due to a lack of maintenance, and its escalator does not work. Due to this, people have to cross this highway on foot, and this creates a fear of road accidents.

On the other hand, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct FOBs near Raheja Mall and CD Chowk on the Gurugram-Sohna Highway, besides Old Delhi Road and Sheetla Mata Road. The construction of these FOBs will cost around Rs 16 crore. Lifts and escalators will be constructed in these FOBs so that the people will not face any problem in crossing these roads.

The GMDA has decided on the location of these FOBs, and construction will start in the next one or two months.

It has claimed that the construction work of the FOB under construction in the Narsinghpur village will be completed soon.

"The tender for the construction of six FOBs on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway has been allotted. Work has started under this. All these FOBs will be constructed within the month of August. Apart from this, two FOBs will also be repaired," NHAI manager Prakash Tiwari said.