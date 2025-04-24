EY US Unveils Sarah Valentini Of Radius Financial Group Inc. As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New England Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New England Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected Sarah Valentini among 31 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"Being named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 New England Award is a tremendous honor, but it's a reflection of the work that all of us at radius do every day. From the beginning, our mission has been simple, to make mortgages better. We've worked tirelessly to bring together the best people, the most innovative solutions, and an unwavering commitment to our customers. This recognition is just another reminder that when you lead with purpose, everything else follows," Said Valentini.

radius financial group inc.

At radius financial group, we've always believed that "better has no finish line." This philosophy is deeply embedded in the culture and operations of our company. Since its founding in 1999, radius has been driven by a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and social responsibility. We are proud to offer over 100 loan products, all tailored to meet the unique financial needs of our borrowers. Our success is rooted in blending state-of-the-art technology with a personal, customer-first approach that makes the mortgage process seamless and transparent.

Under the visionary leadership of Co-Founder and President, Sarah Valentini, radius has grown to become one of the top mortgage lenders in the nation. We are repeatedly ranked as a Top Place to Work and recognized among the Boston Globe's Top 100 Women-Led Businesses. These honors reflect Sarah's relentless drive to create a business that values people over profits and creates a workplace where everyone can thrive.

Beyond our business achievements, Sarah has fostered a culture of community engagement and innovation, ensuring that radius not only disrupts the mortgage industry but also makes a lasting social impact. As we look to the future, Sarah's leadership continues to inspire all of us at radius to challenge the status quo, embrace change, and, above all, continue striving for better, because, for us, the finish line is always just ahead.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 11th during a special celebration in Boston, MA and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

