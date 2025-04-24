Qyrus Featured In Gartner® Report On Generative AI's Impact On The Software Delivery Life Cycle

Qyrus listed as a vendor in the area of AI-Augmented Testing Tools .

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qyrus, a leading provider of the software testing solutions, has been referenced in the Gartner report, "How Generative AI Impacts the Software Delivery Life Cycle ," published on April 4, 2025.

The report explores the evolving role of Generative AI (GenAI) in software development and delivery. Qyrus was listed as a vendor in the area of AI-Augmented Testing Tools . This category highlights solutions leveraging AI to enhance testing processes.

"We see AI as fundamental to the future of software testing, and our commitment to ongoing innovation ensures our customers always receive the most valuable and effective solutions." said Ravi Sundaram, President of Qyrus. "We believe this mention reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions across the software testing lifecycle that empower development teams to deliver higher quality software faster."

The Gartner report provides several key insights into the current state and future potential of GenAI in the SDLC:



GenAI tools are currently offering incremental quality-of-life improvements and productivity gains often cited around 10-15%.

Areas where developers find GenAI particularly useful include generating boilerplate code, creating test artifacts, generating documentation, and refactoring code.

AI-Augmented Testing is highlighted as a key area where GenAI can assist, including writing test code, generating test data, and creating test harnesses. The report emphasizes balancing the benefits with risks related to code quality, intellectual property, and the need for robust validation processes.

Qyrus is committed to continuously innovating its platform with GenAI capabilities, ensuring its customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. We aim to harness the power of AI responsibly to enhance testing efficiency, improve software quality, and boost developer productivity.

Furthermore, Qyrus is committed to continuing its innovation with differentiated AI agents in the Qyrus AI-verse that will facilitate autonomous testing of applications. Keep an eye out for Qyrus next-gen AI tools that will revolutionize testing.

Qyrus invites organizations to explore its AI-powered testing capabilities and experience firsthand how intelligent automation can transform their software delivery process.

About Qyrus

Qyrus is a leading provider of AI-powered software testing solutions, dedicated to helping businesses achieve higher quality products with greater efficiency. Its platform supports testing of web apps, mobile apps, desktop apps, APIs, and SAP environments.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Report: Gartner, How Generative AI Impacts the Software Delivery Life Cycle, Matt Brasier, 4 April 2025. Qyrus assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this research.

