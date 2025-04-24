NEW FLAVOR ALERT! CHICKEN OF THE SEA® LAUNCHES ITS MOST INTENSE TUNA PACKET YET - GHOST PEPPER - AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken of the Sea is delivering its most intense flavor yet – NEW Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper . Yes, ghost pepper. As in, one of the hottest chilies in the world! Officially available for a limited time, your favorite wild caught tuna is now infused with deliciously scorching spice.

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper

Chicken of the Sea #DareToTryTuna

Packed with heat, Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper features 15g of lean protein, omega 3's and only 90 calories per packet. Whether you're grabbing an on-the-go snack or looking for a flavor kick, consumers won't want to miss out on the brand's most intense flavor yet. Try it on its own, scooped with a tortilla chip, over rice or paired with your favorite recipe.

"At Chicken of the Sea, we keep a close eye on emerging trends and flavor conversations to ensure we're delivering exciting and relevant flavor options for consumers to enjoy," says Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing, Chicken of the Sea. "With the growing popularity of spicy foods, we are excited to join the conversation and bring fans our hottest flavor yet, boldly seasoned with ghost pepper."

In support of its hottest flavor offering, Chicken of the Sea is daring all spice fans to put their taste buds to the test and try the new Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Ghost Pepper. See if YOU can withstand the ghost pepper heat and finish the tuna packet in under a minute. Be sure to have your emergency glass of milk ready!

Think you're brave enough to participate? Check out ChickenoftheSea/Ghost-Pepper for where to purchase and tag us on social using #DareToTryTuna and @ChickenoftheSeaOfficial on Instagram or @ChickenoftheSea on TikTok. We'll be resharing our favorites, so have fun and dare your friends. Sensitive to spice? Check with your doctor first. 18+ only.

About Chicken of the Sea®: Chicken of the Sea understands one universal truth – good food makes you feel good! That's why we are dedicated to bringing wild caught happiness to every household by delivering convenient and affordable protein options made with the best sourced seafood for more than 100 years. Whether you're getting creative in the kitchen or just looking for an on-the-go snack, Chicken of the Sea has something for you, including an expansive portfolio of tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, packets, kits and cups. And because we believe we can't be truly healthy and happy if our world isn't too, we're supporting SeaChange 2030, Thai Union's sustainability pledge, committed to being stewards of the sea and our society, always looking for ways to do more and do better. To learn more about which Chicken of the Sea product is the one for you, visit or follow Chicken of the Sea on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Pinterest .

Media Contact

Anna Politz

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken of the Sea®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED