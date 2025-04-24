Assembly Speaker Calls For Digitisation Delhi’S Municipal Archives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday visited the iconic Town Hall and inspected documents related to Delhi's municipal budget dating back to 1880.

Gupta, himself a former councillor who started his innings as an elected representative from Town Hall, visited the record room of the former civic headquarters in Chandni Chowk as part of his efforts to preserve and document democratic and legislative legacy related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, an official said.

The Record Room contains official proceedings, budgets, and administrative documents dating back to 1880, including rare archival material related to Municipalities.

During his visit, Gupta underscored the critical role of these documents in chronicling the evolution of India's governance and civic institutions.

This initiative resonates strongly with the vision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who has advocated protection and digitisation of India's legislative heritage.

Gupta's visit not only highlighted the historical significance of the Town Hall archives but also served to reaffirm the shared commitment to heritage conservation.

Sanjeev Singh, Head of the Heritage Cell of the MCD, along with other senior officials, accompanied the Speaker during the tour.

The delegation engaged in detailed discussions on the value of the preserved documents and explored strategies for their long-term protection.

The Speaker emphasised the importance of collaboration between local civic bodies, heritage departments, and archival institutions.

He advocated digitisation as an essential means to enhance public accessibility, support academic research, and foster broader public engagement with India's democratic history.

As part of this broader vision, the Parliament of India Secretariat has pledged support for the digitisation of these documents, an initiative poised to contribute significantly to India's ongoing efforts in preserving and promoting its rich legislative heritage.

Earlier in the week, Gupta asked the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to submit a report within three weeks on a conservation plan for the legislature building that served as the first Parliament of Independent India.

Speaker Gupta expressed his vision of transforming the Assembly into a "living heritage site", symbolising both the historical evolution of democratic governance in India and the rich cultural legacy of Delhi.

The plan also envisions the development of a light and sound show to celebrate the legacy of the Assembly, along with the production of a documentary to chronicle its historical and democratic significance.

Additionally, a museum will be constructed to preserve and showcase the Assembly's rich heritage.