Detailed Roadmap Laid Out In 2025-26 Budget To Transform Rajasthan: CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, 24 April (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that a detailed roadmap has been laid out in the 2025-26 Budget to transform Rajasthan.

“A detailed roadmap has been laid out in the 2025-26 Budget to transform Rajasthan into a self-reliant, prosperous, and development-oriented state. The budget includes targeted provisions for the development of all 200 assembly constituencies. Officials must take full responsibility and work diligently to implement these announcements within the stipulated timeframe so that the vision of Aapno Agrani Rajasthan becomes a reality,” the Chief Minister said during the meeting.

Sharma also conducted an in-depth review of various budget announcements and issued key directives to concerned officials.

He stressed the importance of regular follow-up and monitoring to ensure that the intended benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last mile.

He directed all departments to send regular progress reports to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and maintain consistent communication to ensure timely implementation.

Highlighting the state's first-ever Green Budget, the Chief Minister said it would serve as a major step toward environmental conservation.

A green audit will be carried out by experts from both the public and private sectors. He also praised the success of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, which saw crores of saplings planted across the state, and instructed the Forest Department to increase public awareness to maintain ecological balance.

Sharma announced that under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, 20 lakh women would be empowered financially as part of the Rajivika Mission.

He urged the Cooperative Department and Rajivika to work in close coordination to ensure stronger cooperative banks and better economic opportunities for women.

Reiterating the government's commitment to Ayushman Rajasthan, the Chief Minister reviewed health department initiatives, including the establishment of daycare centres and diabetic clinics in all district hospitals.

He directed officials to fast-track their implementation. He also reviewed progress on the opening of Annapurna Bhandars at 5,000 fair price shops. He instructed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to coordinate with Rajivika to promote the branding and sale of their products.

Sharma called for the creation of a clear action plan for each budgetary announcement. Departments were instructed to monitor progress rigorously and submit regular updates. He also issued strict warnings to departments lagging behind schedule, urging them to expedite work and ensure regular monitoring.