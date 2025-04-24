NIIMBL Selects 100 Students To Participate In The 2025 Experience Program

NEWARK, Del., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) announces the selection of 100 first- and second-year college students to participate in the 2025 NIIMBL experience program. Students were selected from 75 academic institutions across the United States and Puerto Rico to take part in one of seven NIIMBL eXperience programs taking place in June.

The NIIMBL eXperience is a week-long immersion program that offers students a first-hand glimpse into career possibilities in the biopharmaceutical industry. During the eXperience week, students visit biopharmaceutical manufacturing sites, connect with current industry professionals, and participate in hands-on activities and workshops. The NIIMBL eXperience aims to strengthen the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry talent pipeline by introducing students to the multitude of roles found within the industry.

"Building awareness amongst students is crucial in helping industry reach new sources of talent for biopharma manufacturing jobs," said John Balchunas, NIIMBL Workforce Director. "The NIIMBL eXperience is one of the ways in which we help connect industry and new sources of talent to support the growth of the domestic industrial base."

In September 2024, NIIMBL awarded $600k to seven organizations to serve as host locations for the 2025 NIIMBL eXperience. Each location will host a unique NIIMBL eXperience program in June. The 2025 NIIMBL eXperience host locations are:



Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (June 1-7, 2025)

Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center (BTEC) at North Carolina State University (June 1-7, 2025)

Puerto Rico Science Technology and Research Trust (June 1-7, 2025)

Purdue University (June 2-6, 2025)

Santa Clara University (June 22-28, 2025)

University of Houston (June 2-6, 2025) Wistar Institute (June 22-27, 2025)

Since 2019, 139 students from 88 academic institutions have taken part in the NIIMBL eXperience. The 2025 cohort allows NIIMBL to introduce 100 more students to the biopharmaceutical industry. The program has seen continued growth from the initial program of five students in 2019 to the seven unique programs across the country reaching 100 students in 2025.

"We are excited to see how much this program has grown over the past six years, allowing us to reach more students and help the industry with more opportunities to address its workforce needs," adds Balchunas.

For more information on the NIIMBL eXperience, including a list of student participants, visit niimbl .

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

Contact

News Media

Daniel Maiese

Communications Manager

302-831-3824

[email protected]

SOURCE National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

