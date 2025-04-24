INAUGURAL FUTURE WAY FORWARD CONFERENCE INVITES AMERICA TO COME TOGETHER -FOR REAL AND FOR GOOD

This is where diverse innovators, business leaders, healthcare professionals, creatives, educators, and change agents come together to ask: What's broken? Who's being harmed? And how do we fix it, not just for some, but for all?

Over 15 panels and workshops will dig into the hard stuff: building businesses for everybody, economic access, healthcare equity, inclusive leadership, and tech that uplifts communities. But it's not just talk. Every session ends with action steps that attendees can take back to their cities, workplaces, and neighborhoods.

This isn't just a conference. It's a strategy room for American prosperity.

The conference's theme, Empower. Engage. Equip., reflects its mission to provide participants with the tools, connections, and actionable strategies needed to drive meaningful change in their industries and communities. Whether you're a creative, founder, or corporate professional, the event promises to offer a unique platform for growth and collaboration.

"This conference is about more than just dialogue, it's where we ask the real questions our communities have been waiting to answer: What's the plan? How do we build neighborhoods, industries, and institutions that work for all of us?" says Dr. Gerald Onuoha, founder of The Future Way Forward Conference.

"We're not here to argue over differences, we're here to architect unity. We're using every tool we have: conversation, culture, and creativity, to build bridges of solidarity and sustainable towers of prosperity. Because when we build together, we all rise. And when we rise together, we finally get to appreciate the future we've created, with everyone in it. Equifuturism is the goal."

Guest speakers include Michael Burcham, entrepreneur, executive coach, investor, strategist and former Nashvillian of the Year, Jane Elliott, internationally known teacher, lecturer, and diversity trainer, and Dr. Raquel Martin, a Nashville based licensed clinical psychologist, professor and scientist.

And because culture is the heartbeat of connection, we're closing Day 2 with one of the most elevated and electric nightlife experiences Nashville has ever seen: Caviar & Collard Greens at The Parthenon, Saturday May 17, 2025 . Picture this: a 42-foot golden goddess towering overhead, as a multicultural crowd of stylish professionals dance beneath the stars to Hip Hop, Afrobeats, R&B, Top 40, Soca, and Amapiano spun by some of the best DJs in Nashville. This is luxury meets culture. Fashion Week meets southern soul. A divine celebration of unity, positive energy and style, where southern charm, and unmatched vibes come together and end in dancing 'til the night turns electric. Great connections only, no wallflowers! Proceeds support scholarships for underrepresented and underprivileged students pursuing careers in STEM and medicine.

Expect:



Fashion-forward vibes with bold street-luxury energy

Curated sounds by the city's hottest DJs

Signature cocktails + late-night bites

Photo ops made for the feed A crowd that's unapologetically magnetic

Whether you come for the conversation or the celebration, Future Way Forward is where solutions get sparked and community gets redefined.

To learn more about partnerships and sponsorships, contact [email protected] .

Secure your spot at and follow us on social media.

Instagram: @thefuturewayforward, LinkedIn: Future Way Forward Conference

About Dr. Gerald Onuoha

Dr. Gerald Onuoha is the founder of Everybody vs. Racism , a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting communities, creating equitable opportunities, and building an inclusive future for the prosperity of all Americans. As a visionary leader, Dr. Onuoha has been a driving force behind initiatives that bring communities together and empower marginalized groups regardless of race, color, or creed.

