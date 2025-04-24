Uncommon Goods Expands Partnership With Listrak

Leading online marketplace consolidates SMS and email programs with Listrak, supercharging e-commerce personalization

LITITZ, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Listrak , the retail industry's person-first marketing platform, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Uncommon Good , the online marketplace that connects independent artists and makers with shoppers seeking truly unique, hand-picked designs. As part of the expanded partnership, Uncommon Goods will consolidate its SMS and email programs on Listrak's platform, seamlessly integrating its data and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences.

Listrak, which has been Uncommon Goods' email marketing partner for over six years, won the SMS program following a competitive review process.

"At Uncommon Goods, we take a person-first approach to all aspects of our business, from our customers, to our makers and employees," said Brian Hashemi, Chief Marketing & Analytics Officer, Uncommon Goods. "By expanding our successful long-standing Listrak partnership and consolidating our email and SMS programs within Listrak's person-first platform, we will enhance the customer experience even further, helping ensure each customer finds the perfect item from our collection of the most unique goods anywhere in the world."

"With our expanded partnership, Listrak and Uncommon Goods will work closely together to turn data insights into results-oriented action," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer, Listrak. "With the consolidation of email and SMS, we now can leverage unified data to drive increased cross-channel personalization, enhancing customer experience and delivering increased revenue."

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak drives measurable customer growth, maximizes efficiency, and delivers exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit .

About Uncommon Goods

Founded by Dave Bolotsky in 1999, Uncommon Goods' online marketplace connects makers and their creations with shoppers looking for truly unique goods. In 2007, Uncommon Goods became one of the first ever B corporations, a designation that shows a company is committed to promoting a positive social and environmental impact. Over the last 26 years, Uncommons Goods has grown to approximately 150 year-round team members with thousands of packages heading from its home in Brooklyn to customers across the country each day. For more information, visit .

SOURCE LISTRAK

