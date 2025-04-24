SDI Presence Welcomes Paul Wheaton As New Client Account Lead

Seasoned Executive Brings Decades of Client Service and Business Development Expertise

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT services firm specializing in managing critical infrastructure and systems, announces the appointment of Paul Wheaton as its new Client Account Lead. With more than 25 years of experience in global client service, business development, and strategic growth, Wheaton brings a proven track record of delivering exceptional value to enterprise clients across several industries.

"Paul's deep understanding of complex client ecosystems and his ability to build enduring C-suite partnerships make him a tremendous asset to SDI and our customers," said SDI CRO Jay Preston. "We are thrilled to welcome a leader of his caliber to our team."

In his new role, Wheaton will lead strategic account management and business development efforts, focusing on aligning SDI's technology services with client objectives to maximize business impact. He joins SDI from Avanade, where he served as a Client Executive and led go-to-market strategies for several financial services clients-surpassing annual sales and revenue targets. His previous leadership roles at EY, Deloitte, Accenture, and Computer Associates underscore a distinguished career in client engagement and organizational growth.

Throughout his career, Wheaton has grown multimillion-dollar portfolios, launched global engagement strategies, and built high-performing teams. His background in engineering and business-combined with a strong focus on client outcomes-reinforces SDI's commitment to delivering solutions that drive lasting results.

"SDI's mission to deliver measurable value while making a real impact in the communities it serves deeply resonates with me," said Wheaton. "I look forward to partnering with clients to help them navigate their most critical challenges and seize new opportunities through innovative technology solutions."

Wheaton holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Michigan State University. He will support SDI's growing portfolio of public and private sector clients nationwide.

About SDI Presence

SDI Presence LLC is a leading IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance clients toward a secure digital enterprise. With a 30-year corporate resume, SDI delivers multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, consulting and advisory solutions, work and asset management solutions, and application modernization and managed services. SDI serves major airports, utilities and other regulated industry firms, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies across the U.S. Connect with SDI on LinkedIn and X.

