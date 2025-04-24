ADEPT Driver® Celebrates 30 Years Of Innovation In Driver Safety

ELK GROVE, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEPT Driver® is proud to celebrate thirty years of innovation as a leader in driver safety and behavioral change. Since its founding in 1995, ADEPT Driver has been dedicated to improving driver performance through its proven crash reduction programs.

Over the past three decades, ADEPT Driver has developed groundbreaking solutions such as teenSMART® , Advanced Driver® , Lifelong Driver® , and the latest addition, DrivingIQTM . Recognizing that one behavioral intervention does not work for all age groups, ADEPT Driver developed age-specific programs for teens, adults and older drivers based on the epidemiology of car crashes for each age group. Driving IQ is a predictive analytic tool used to assess a driver's crash risk for insurers and to customize crash avoidance training using AI.

ADEPT Driver products are recommended by many insurance companies due to their proven effectiveness in reducing crash frequency and severity. Our products are approved for discounts by forty-nine state Departments of Insurance.

Dr. Richard Harkness, Co-Founder and CEO of ADEPT Driver, has been the visionary force behind the company's success. His dedication to science-based product development and continuous improvement has resulted in programs that have positively impacted countless lives. Under his leadership, ADEPT Driver has grown into a highly trusted name in driver safety.

ADEPT Driver President, Dr. Sam Chiu, has also played a key role in this journey by leading the talented team at ADEPT Driver and driving the company's vision forward. Dr. Chiu's efforts in expanding reach, scaling operations, and making significant technological advancements have been crucial to the company's growth.

As ADEPT Driver celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on its core values of delivering effective training products, research, and innovation. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, ADEPT Driver is poised to continue leading the way in driver safety, crash reduction, and improving insurer underwriting success.

For more information about ADEPT Driver and its programs, please visit adeptdriver or contact Bonnie Berry , Senior Vice President of Operations.

SOURCE ADEPT Driver

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED