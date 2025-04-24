Gopuff And Koddi Launch Incremental Ad Measurement Tool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gopuff teamed up with Koddi to enhance its in-house ads platform with cutting-edge incrementality solutions; ads on Gopuff drive 40% increase in purchases, on average

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , a leader in retail and commerce media technology, announced today a partnership with Gopuff to enhance the instant commerce company's ads platform with cutting-edge incrementality tools. The new tools enable advertisers to understand and measure the incremental impact of their Gopuff Ads campaigns beyond what would be possible organically. The pilot program revealed significant results for Gopuff's advertising partners, with ad campaigns increasing incremental purchases per user by more than 40% on average.

For the first time, the new measurement tools enable advertisers to quantify incremental sales on Gopuff-capturing additional revenue that wouldn't have occurred without Gopuff ad spend. By unlocking deeper insights into how specific ad campaigns perform or improve sales beyond what could be achieved organically, brands are empowered to make data-driven decisions and optimize spend.

Leveraging its industry-leading testing and measurement capabilities, Koddi designed an incrementality measurement framework that exceeds IAB guidelines:



The tools leverage ad exposure, customer engagement, and purchases in control and test groups to determine incremental lift. The users in both test and control are a randomly selected, representative sample of Gopuff users, with additional parameters ensuring a balance across key audience segments (e.g., power users, loyalty customers). Key metrics such as Incremental Conversions, Incremental Revenue, and Incremental ROAS were then measured across both groups and at scale to gauge campaign effectiveness.

"At Gopuff, we're building solutions that put control and power back into brands' hands – and the new incrementality tools we developed with Koddi are a perfect example of that," said Michael Peroutka, Head of Ads & Partnerships at Gopuff. “With reliable tools for measuring incremental revenue from ads, our partners can run more effective and impactful campaigns."

“Measurement is a crucial differentiator for networks as competition intensifies,” added Nicholas Ward, Co-Founder and President of Koddi. “Incrementality enables advertisers to gain more insight into how their budget is performing and invest accordingly. By collaborating with Gopuff, we were able to combine our deep insights into the industry to build a solution that effectively captures the value Gopuff Ads drives for brands while enhancing the experience overall.”

The new incrementality tool is currently available to all advertisers as a managed service with plans to launch self-service capabilities in the near future. Gopuff and Koddi also plan to introduce additional offerings and enhancements over the coming year to provide advertisers with even greater insight into campaign performance.

Koddi powers many of the top ten commerce media networks. Its technologies empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to take part in the commerce media opportunity projected to represent over $1.3 trillion of enterprise value by 2026. To learn more about Koddi's offerings, please visit koddi.com .

About Koddi:

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Neighborly, Fanatics and With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit .

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers a relevant and affordable assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers' doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer unrivaled speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit or follow Gopuff on Faceboo , Twitte or Instagra . Download the Gopuff app on iO and Androi .

