Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York Announces First Quarter 2025 Operating Highlights
|Selected Balance Sheet Items (dollars in millions)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Advances
|$
|97,523
|$
|105,838
|$
|(8,315
|)
|Mortgage loans held for portfolio
|2,380
|2,345
|35
|Mortgage-backed securities
|19,480
|19,397
|83
|Liquidity assets
|35,566
|30,344
|5,222
|Total assets
|$
|157,224
|$
|160,300
|$
|(3,076
|)
|Consolidated obligations
|$
|145,396
|$
|148,411
|$
|(3,015
|)
|Capital stock
|5,631
|6,014
|(383
|)
|Unrestricted retained earnings
|1,272
|1,286
|(14
|)
|Restricted retained earnings
|1,240
|1,209
|31
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(66
|)
|(100
|)
|34
|Total capital
|$
|8,077
|$
|8,410
|$
|(333
|)
|Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP)
|5.14
|%
|5.25
|%
|Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory)
|5.18
|%
|5.31
|%
| Operating Results (dollars in millions)
| Quarter Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Total interest income
|$
|1,821.5
|$
|2,316.0
|$
|(494.5
|)
|Total interest expense
|1,606.5
|2,051.0
|(444.5
|)
|Net interest income
|215.0
|265.0
|(50.0
|)
|Provision (Reversal) for credit losses
|0.1
|(0.4
|)
|0.5
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|214.9
|265.4
|(50.5
|)
|Non-interest income (loss)
|20.7
|35.9
|(15.2
|)
|Non-interest expense
|62.6
|56.3
|6.3
|Affordable Housing Program assessments
|17.3
|24.5
|(7.2
|)
|Net income
|$
|155.7
|$
|220.5
|$
|(64.8
|)
|Return on average equity
|7.16
|%
|10.58
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.39
|%
|0.52
|%
|Net interest margin
|0.54
|%
|0.63
|%
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of March 31, 2025, the FHLBNY serves 338 member institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FHLBNY's mission is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This report may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as“projected,”“expects,”“may,” or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as regulatory and accounting rule adjustments or requirements, changes in interest rates, changes in projected business volumes, changes in prepayment speeds on mortgage assets, the cost of our funding, changes in our membership profile, the withdrawal of one or more large members, competitive pressures, shifts in demand for our products, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
|CONTACT:
| Brian Finnegan
(212) 441-6877
...
